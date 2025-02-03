"I’m just going to wait" — 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Loren responds to Faith rejecting his proposal

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell-All part four aired on February 2, 2025. Host Shaun Robinson revisited major moments from the season, revealing unseen footage and asking the cast about their relationships. Some couples faced difficult conversations, while others provided updates on their current status.

One of the key moments involved Faith Gatoc rejecting Loren Allen’s marriage proposal. When asked if she had an answer, Faith replied that it was a "no." She explained that she still had feelings for Loren but was not ready to move forward with marriage.

“Whatever she wants. I’m just going to wait,” Loren responded.

Another moment focused on Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta. Unseen footage revealed that Joe had kissed a female friend in the past. Magda asked Joe to explain the situation, and the discussion raised questions about honesty in their relationship.

The Tell-All also featured Brian introducing his new girlfriend, Nati, after his breakup with Ingrid. Other cast members, including Sunny Mahdi, Veah Netherton, and Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah, shared updates on their relationships.

Faith turns down Loren’s proposal on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

During the Tell-All part four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Faith was asked if she had made a decision about Loren’s proposal.

“It’s a no,” she responded.

She explained that while she still had feelings for him, she was not ready to commit to marriage.

“I don’t want to end this because I know you’re so good,” she added.

Loren, who appeared emotional, said he understood Faith’s decision. When Vanja Grbic asked what he planned to do next, Loren responded that he would wait for Faith. He admitted that he had not always been the "best partner" and that Faith had “no reason” to take him back.

Other cast members shared their thoughts on Faith and Loren’s situation. Some supported Faith’s decision, while others encouraged Loren to focus on himself instead of waiting. The conversation ended with Faith maintaining her decision and Loren stating that he would wait for her to decide what she wanted.

What else happened in Tell-All part four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

Joe and Magda discussed Joe’s past interactions with a friend after unseen footage revealed that he had kissed her in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Magda asked why he never mentioned it before, and Joe responded,

“So long ago. We never dated or anything so she wasn’t an ex-girlfriend.”

He further added,

“It’s just hard to keep harping on something that’s not relevant to me.”

Brian also spoke about his relationship status, revealing that he had moved on from Ingrid. He admitted to using a dating app before ending things with her and initially meeting a woman named Anna. However, he later introduced his new girlfriend, Nati, from Colombia.

Sunny Mahdi and Veah Netherton shared that they planned to stay together despite differences in religious beliefs. Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah spoke about her marriage with Adnan Abdelfattah, explaining that their relationship had its challenges but they were moving forward.

“I think that Adnan is just the, you know, extrovert in the relationship I’m much more quiet and reserved that, you know, that doesn’t mean that we haven’t had differences or arguments or anything that we’ve had to work through," she said.

Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti discussed saving for a visa, explaining that they were still separated by distance.

Catch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

