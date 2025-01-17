"I'm like a flirt by nature"— Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina comments on her encounter with Jason Tartick

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 released the first part of its reunion, showcasing the cast members' reflections on some of the season's key moments. Besides remembering the highlights, they also addressed feuds and unresolved feelings. One of the segments of the episode saw Angelina discuss her encounter with the Bachelorette alum, Jason Tartick.

Angelina dismissed all speculations surrounding her connection with Jason, saying they were just friends, nothing more. When Justina Valentine, the reunion's host, asked Angelina if they had sparked a connection behind the cameras, Angelina said, "No," confirming that their flirtatious encounter did not lead to anything.

"I'm like a flirt by nature and like Vin is a flirt as well. So we both knew that getting into the relationship," Angelina explained.

While recalling the incident with Jason, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also opened up about her feud with Snooki's best friend, Joey, revealing that she never intended to sue him for trying to sway her opinion of Jason. Snooki added to the conversation, saying it upset her to hear Angelina's negative remarks about her friend, even though she believed her intentions were not malicious.

"My ride or die" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Snooki discusses her friendship with Joey

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion showcased Angelina setting the record straight about her connection with Jason. She shut down all rumors surrounding her connection with Jason by revealing they were not in contact.

Although Angelina flirted with Jason at Pauly D's Celebrity Flag Football Challenge, as shown in an earlier episode, she admitted that she never considered pursuing a romantic relationship with him. She also mentioned that his behavior toward her at the football court was "just funny." However, her co-stars disagreed, as Vinny and Mike believed Jason had other intentions.

"Are you serious?" Angelina remarked.

When Justina asked Snooki why she pointed out Jason's "red flags" to Angelina, Snooki replied that she wanted Angelina to understand that Jason might not have "good intentions." The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed that she heard he was a "fame wh***," who wanted to get on the show.

Angelina agreed, noting that many people had tried to join the show, making it challenging to trust others without suspecting their ulterior motives.

While recalling her feud with Snooki's friend, Joey, Angelina confessed that she threatened to sue him only because she was "angry" and "hurt" by his attempts at projecting Jason in a bad light. Angelina further revealed that they had reconciled after the cameras stopped rolling, and were on good terms.

While commenting on Angelina and Joey's feud, Snooki said:

"Well, I know Ang and when she gets pissed at people she does wanna sue people. Um, yeah, but when you said that, like, really upset me 'cause Joey's my best friend, like, my ride or die."

However, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member confessed that she apologized to Angelina later for "freaking out." Snooki added that she needed some time off since it was not a "great conversation to have at the moment."

Snooki was grateful that Jenni had arranged a peace dinner later in the show to allow her and Angelina to address their unresolved issues. She expressed that it helped them discuss their problems calmly and put them in the past. Angelina agreed and added that it was an "easy" conversation because she didn't want to prolong her feud with Snooki.

The other Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members on the panel appreciated Snooki and Angelina's bond, praising them for mending fences and moving forward.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air Part 2 of the reunion on Thursday, January 23, 2025, only on MTV.

