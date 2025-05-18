“I’m a mess”- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul chimes in after the cast says she is most likely to get back with her ex

May 15 marked the day The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 premiered on Hulu. It released all of its 10 episodes on the same day, making for a perfect binge-watch. Since the release of the season, the wives of the show have been appearing in various interviews and YouTube videos.

In one such video, released on Variety's YouTube channel on May 16, the wives were seen playing a game. They simply had to point to the person who was most likely to do a certain prompt.

When they were asked who was the most likely to go back to an ex, they all unanimously pointed at Taylor Frankie Paul.

At first, Taylor opposed the claim, then gave in, saying,

"I will own it all. That's fine. I'm a mess."

The cast also pointed at Taylor on some other occasions, when the prompt asked who was the most likely to do "un-Mormon things", make shady TikToks, and catch someone in a lie.

Why The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars pointed to Taylor Frankie Paul

When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars were asked who was the most likely to get back with their ex, they all immediately pointed to Taylor.

Whitney Leavitt said that the cast went "Oh God" as soon as the question was asked, implying that they knew who exactly to point at. Taylor bit back at them, asking,

"Get back or sleep with them?"

Clarifying, Mayci Neely told her that she had done both plenty of times. Defending herself, Taylor said that since the day she kicked on, she hadn't gotten back with her ex even once.

To this, Mayci asked how many times she had gotten back with her before that and even answered for her, saying, "so many times".

Taylor opposed the view, saying she had only gotten back with him, "technically one time". Mayci added that she wasn't asking for a "technically", while Mikayla Matthews chimed in, telling Taylor that she didn't have a case.

This made the wives giggle, and Jen Affleck announced that they had a winner. Whitney agreed.

After most cast members called Taylor out for being the most likely to get back with her ex, she gave in. She owned up and said she was a mess.

Which other prompts pointed to Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

When the prompt asked The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars who was the most likely to do "un-Mormon" things, they all pointed at Taylor in unison.

Taylor quipped that their answer was obvious and suggested they point at someone else. To this, some pointed at Jen, while a few pointed at Miranda.

Then, when they were asked who was the most likely to stir the pot just for fun, they all pointed at Taylor again. She also tied with Mikayla when they were asked who was the most likely to make a shady TikTok.

Taylor was also the top pick when it came to catching someone's lie. She informed the ladies that when she was onto someone, she would make a wall graph to determine who was lying.

When they were asked who would have a secret Instagram burner account, they all pointed at Taylor again.

They also pointed at the castmate when they were asked who would make peace with their frenemy. Whitney explained how Taylor's dynamic with Miranda was proof of it.

For more updates on Taylor Frankie Paul, fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives can follow the star on her official Instagram account, @taylorfrankiepaul.

