"I'm having a panic attack": Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Snooki reconnects with her birth mom in an emotional first call 

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had her first verbal exchange with her birth mother on episode 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 8, aired on June 5, 2025. During the call, she appeared overwhelmed and stated,

“I think I’m having a panic attack!”

The moment occurred after she moved from messaging to a voice call, assisted by a translator. Born in Chile and adopted as a baby, Nicole initiated the process of locating her biological family with help from a genealogist.

The conversation, filmed at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star's Florham Park home, marked a significant step in her journey.

Nicole and her birth mother had been communicating via text before deciding to speak by phone. With the support of a translator, the two exchanged greetings for the first time. Nicole’s mother began the call by greeting her with the word hola twice, while Nicole appeared frozen in place.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, sitting beside Nicole during the call, as Nicole expressed that she was overwhelmed and said she thought she was having a panic attack before trying to regain her composure. It took several minutes for her to regain composure as the emotional weight of the moment set in. Her mother then explained through the translator,

“It was a really hard time, it was really hard to disappear from you… I suffered a lot — I never forgot about you.”

Explanation behind the adoption

Nicole took the opportunity to ask her birth mother the reason behind the adoption decision. The translator relayed that Nicole’s birth father had left, which left her mother with limited options. The translator said,

“Your father disappeared leaving her by herself...It was the only option that she had and even if it was painful she had to let you go.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star reflected on her upbringing, emphasizing that she harbored no resentment.

“Obviously I’m not mad at her for putting me up for adoption...I have amazing parents. I had a great childhood,” she said.

During the call, Nicole’s emotions remained mixed, and she shared that hearing her birth mother’s voice affected her more than expected.

“I never realized I actually cared about hearing my birth mom’s voice,” she said.

Family photos and next steps

Before the call, Nicole had been working with genealogist Pamela Slaton, who had previously helped fellow cast member Angelina Pivarnick find her biological father. As part of this process, Nicole was shown photos of her birth mother, brother, and sister. These images were blurred on-screen to protect the privacy of her birth family.

“She just looks so sad and I feel like she’s been waiting for this moment to reach out to me,” Nicole said after seeing the photos.

Nicole’s birth mother also expressed her emotions through the translator, stating,

“I never forgot about you and I love you.”

Nicole concluded the segment by stating,

“I’m just so content with my life and who my parents are. I don’t know where to go from here. My emotions are everywhere.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode documented the initial contact but did not confirm plans for in-person meetings or further conversations.

Catch Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 8 every Thursday at 8 PM ET on MTV and stream anytime on Hulu and Paramount+.

