"I'm taking responsibility" — The Challenge: All Stars' Beth Stolarczyk on past issue with Jonna Mannion

Beth Stolarczyk recently addressed her past issues with Jonna Mannion, offering an apology for her actions during their earlier encounter on The Challenge: All Stars season 3. The tension between the two women dates back to 2022 when Stolarczyk made public accusations that Mannion was involved in a romantic affair with fellow Challenge star MJ Garrett.

The controversy was significant enough to affect their relationship moving forward, but Stolarczyk emphasized,

"I definitely want to win that money with you. And you know, again, I'm taking responsibility and saying that I'm sorry."

In the 2025 season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals, the two are forced to work together as part of the Rivals theme, allowing Stolarczyk to address the past and make amends.

Trending

Beth Stolarczyk apologizes to Jonna Mannion for past conflict on The Challenge: All Stars

The root of the conflict: Accusations and apologies

The issue between Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion began during season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars when Stolarczyk accused Mannion of cheating on her husband with Garrett. The accusation came after Mannion targeted Stolarczyk in a daily challenge.

Stolarczyk referred to Mannion as a "manipulator" and suggested she was playing "a dirty game." In an interview before an elimination round, Stolarczyk stated,

"She’s a little manipulator and she’s cheating on her husband with MJ. She plays a dirty game."

While Mannion and Garrett denied the allegations, both emphasizing that their relationship was purely platonic, the rumors nonetheless persisted. Mannion responded in a The Challenge: All Stars confessional by stating,

"Beth is full of s***,"

Garrett, on the other hand, added,

"Jonna and I are not having an affair."

The apology: Beth's reflection on her actions

Expand Tweet

Ahead of season 5 in 2025, Beth Stolarczyk reflected on her past behavior and apologized. In an interview with Swooon on January 28, 2025, she clarified,

"Am I sorry I said what I said? Yes. But I am not a liar. I will not go down with people thinking I am a liar. Because I am not a liar."

Stolarczyk took responsibility for how the situation unfolded, emphasizing her regret for how the rumors were publicized.

"I lost my cool. But I’m not a liar. For people to go out of their way to say that I’m a liar … no. My reputation is everything to me and I’m not a liar. That’s just the way it is," she stated.

Despite her apology, Stolarczyk acknowledged the situation's lasting impact, particularly on Mannion's personal life.

"When someone comes out and says something like that, people now have this opinion of you and it lives on," Mannion had previously shared with E! News in 2022.

At that time, Mannion also noted that despite mentioning it to others, Stolarczyk had not contacted her for a personal apology.

Their interaction in season 5: Struggling to move forward

In The Challenge: All Stars season 5, when Stolarczyk and Mannion were paired as rivals, they had the chance to discuss their past issues. In a candid conversation during the episode, Stolarczyk said,

"I definitely want to win that money with you. And you know, again, I'm taking responsibility and saying that I'm sorry."

Mannion, however, responded with mixed feelings. She conveyed the difficulty of moving past the issue, emphasizing that it had been a challenging period in her life. Despite these feelings, both women recognized the necessity of working together for the sake of the game. Mannion also revealed her internal conflict in The Challenge: All Stars confessional, stating,

"Everything that Beth says is just bull**** like it’s all a facade. We have to move forward together, but I just don’t know if I can make it a whole season."

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that they could be a strong team moving forward if they could resolve their issues.

"If we could really work through our issues, I really think that we could be a really great team," Mannion said in a confessional.

The exchange highlighted the ongoing tension between the two women but also the recognition of the necessity of working together to succeed in the competition. Stolarczyk, recognizing the weight of the past, emphasized her desire to make amends.

Tune in to The Challenge: All Stars: Rivals, exclusively on MTV, every Wednesday to catch all the intense action and drama!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback