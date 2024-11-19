"I'm tired of it" — 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Shekinah reacts to Sarper's ex-partner's appearance during the Tell All

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All aired on Monday, November 18, 2024. In one of the episode segments, Sarper's ex-girlfriend, DeeDee, appeared on a video call. Shekinah, Sarper's fiancée, was shocked to discover that Sarper had an ex-flame of whom she was unaware.

Her distress grew when DeeDee revealed that Sarper called Shekinah unpredictable and possessive. She claimed their relationship was toxic since Shekinah kept Sarper under her control.

Shekinah walked off the stage, unwilling to listen to DeeDee's opinion of their relationship. While contemplating everything that unfolded, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star said:

"I've dealt with his past ever since we met and I'm tired of it. It was the bottle collection, it was the exes reaching out, it was his book, now it's this person. I'm tired of it."

While Shekinah sat in the green room upset about Sarper's ex-partner's appearance, Sarper chatted with the other male cast members instead of consoling her. Sarper's lack of concern further added to her worries, wedging a gap between the two.

"What is this?" — 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Shekinah shocked by DeeDee's appearance on the show

In one segment, host Shaun Robinson, introduced Sarper's ex-girlfriend, DeeDee, to the cast members. Sarper was caught off guard by her unexpected appearance and did not know how to react. Meanwhile, his fiancée, Shekinah, was surprised to learn that there was a woman in her partner's life of whom she was unaware.

Unable to process what was happening, Shekinah asked Sarper:

"What is this?"

When the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star learned that DeeDee met Sarper three years ago, Shekinah interrogated her about her relationship with him. DeeDee mentioned she was friends with Sarper, but Shekinah retaliated, saying Sarper had no female friends.

Shekinah retorted, "Oh, that's nice" when Sarper revealed he met DeeDee through a dating site just as he met Shekinah. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star listened silently when DeeDee detailed how she stayed in touch with Sarper after hanging out with him one night.

Shekinah was stunned when DeeDee revealed she had been in contact with Sarper until last year. DeeDee added she was ready to meet Shekinah during her trip to Turkey but the latter declined the offer and said:

"Yeah, I'll pass on that. Thanks."

Shekinah claimed it was "insane" that DeeDee thought they could hang out. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star was offended when DeeDee gave her opinion on their relationship, commending Sarper's loyalty, convinced that he would never cheat.

Shekinah listened in disbelief when DeeDee stated that Shekinah's behavior was "toxic," drawing attention to her controlling and possessive personality.

"I really don't care what you think about our relationship," Shekinah said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star dismissed DeeDee's comments saying she did not know Sarper well enough to comment on him or their relationship. Shekinah walked off the stage frustrated by the conversation.

While waiting backstage, Shekinah explained that she was upset that Sarper did not follow her and continued talking to his ex-girlfriend. She confessed that she was tired of dealing with things of his past.

In the meantime, Corona and Meitalia checked in on Shekinah. Shekinah confided in them and admitted that she was "annoyed" by the situation. While speaking about DeeDee, she said:

"I just couldn't believe, she was just sitting there, and like, had the audacity to just tell me about my man."

However, Corona and Meitalia praised how she handled the confrontation. Shekinah explained that she preferred to walk away from situations that provoked her. She got upset when she saw Sarper talking to the male cast members instead of focusing his attention on comforting her.

Sarper visited Shekinah after Corona urged him to do so. Shekinah questioned why it took him so long to come to her and wondered why he prioritized his conversation with DeeDee over her.

"I left the stage, why didn't you?" she asked.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star was heartbroken by Sarper's lack of concern.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air the second part of the Tell All on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 8 pm ET, only on TLC.

