"I make lists" — Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shares her most effective daily habit

Lori Greiner, a prominent investor from Shark Tank, shared her most effective daily habit in an Instagram post on February 3, 2025. When asked about her routine, she explained:

"So for my most effective daily habit or routine is I make lists."

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that writing things down helps her stay focused and organized, ensuring that nothing gets overlooked. She pointed out that her method involves creating a series of lists categorized into different groups. This allows her to track both personal and professional tasks more efficiently.

How Shark Tank's Lori Greiner uses list-making to stay productive every day

The benefits of writing lists on paper

In the Instagram post, Lori Greiner emphasized the importance of using physical paper for her lists. She explained:

"I do not do it in my notes, my tablet, phone. No, I do them on paper."

She noted that paper provides a more effective method for organizing her tasks compared to digital devices. Writing tasks down by hand ensures that they are not forgotten and gives her a more personal connection to what needs to be done. For Greiner, using paper is essential because it makes the process more tangible, and seeing the list physically helps her stay grounded in her work.

To manage her tasks effectively, Greiner organizes her lists into multiple sections.

"I make like five columns. And I write down in each column everything I have to do," she said.

These columns allow her to break down tasks into different categories, enabling her to tackle them more systematically. The Shark Tank investor stressed that the structure ensures that she can focus on the most pressing tasks and easily navigate through her responsibilities.

Keeping tasks visible to stay on track

A key aspect of Greiner's list-making strategy is the placement of her lists. She noted:

"That list is always on the first page of an eight and half by 11 pad of paper. Why? Because if I don’t see it, I don’t do it."

Having the list in a prominent position makes it an ongoing visual reminder of her goals. Keeping it on the first page of the pad ensures that the list is visible at all times, preventing important tasks from being overlooked.

The Shark Tank investor's visual placement of her list helps her stay focused throughout the day. It ensures that no task goes unnoticed and that each item remains a priority until it is completed. By placing the list where it is easily seen, Greiner keeps her responsibilities front and center, which enhances her productivity.

Revising lists to maintain productivity

For Greiner, list-making is not a one-time event but an ongoing process. After completing tasks, she updates her lists regularly.

"I scratch out what's done. And then I go through the whole list so it depends it takes me a while. I rewrite the list and add more," she explained.

The Shark Tank investor's constant updating ensures that her to-do list reflects her current workload and any new tasks that need to be addressed.

She underlined that this act of reviewing and refining her lists allows her to stay on top of her responsibilities, providing a clear overview of what has been accomplished and what still needs attention.

