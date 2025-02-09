"I would need a partner" — When Shark Tank guest investor Ashton Kutcher teamed up with Mark Cuban for Slyde Handboards

Steve Watts and Angela Ferendo appeared on Shark Tank season 7, episode 24, which aired on April 15, 2016. The couple sought $200,000 for a 15% stake in their company, Slyde Handboards, which produces wave-riding boards designed to fit the user's hands. Guest investor Ashton Kutcher showed interest in investing but wanted another Shark on board with him since he lacked expertise in that area.

"This is so not my space. I'm from Iowa. I'm like a farm kid, alright? I have zero experience in getting things like this to market. So, I would need a partner," he said

With that said, he asked if Mark Cuban would like to team up with him and present Steve and Angela with a joint offer. Mark agreed and together they closed a deal at $200,000 in exchange for 22% equity. Although Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary presented the entrepreneurs with offers, they failed to sway their final decision.

Slyde Handboards were featured again on season 10 episode 3 of Shark Tank. The update segment saw Steve and Angela planning to expand their product line. In 2017, they did a Kickstarter to launch the Slyde Grom, a soft board. The following year, they secured shelf space at Dick's Sporting Goods. As of 2023, the company reportedly makes $2-$2.5 million in sales yearly.

Shark Tank: Slyde Handboards owners invested their wedding budget into the company

While narrating the production's invention, Steve confessed he came up with the idea after watching many surfers ride waves with "anything," "including "broken surfboards, frisbees, even our flip-flops." With Slyde Handboards, surfers could body-surf even when they did not have the typical surfboards.

The Shark Tank investors were immediately impressed by the product's utility and concept. When inquired Angela revealed that the boards made out of carbon fiber retailed for $199 whereas the popular ones sold for $169. She added that they sold their first board in 2011 and had done $60,000 in year-to-date sales. However, they aimed to make $295,000 that year.

Robert then asked the entrepreneurs how much money they put in to kickstart the business. When Angela shared that they invested their $10,000 wedding fund into launching their company, Kevin praised their commitment. She told the Shark Tank investors that their primary goal was to enter the "specialty surf stores," hoping it would give their business the boost it needed.

Lori Greiner removed herself from consideration by stating that she was not the "right partner" for them. Kevin followed suit and refused to present them with an offer, saying they were at the starting point of their "distribution journey."

Next up was Ashton, who partnered with Mark, and offered $200,000 for 25% of the company. While Angela was not too keen on giving away more than 20% of the business, Mark urged her to reconsider holding onto the extra 5%.

"It's not about 5%. You're getting Tower Paddleboards, you're getting me, and you're getting Ashton and you're arguing about 5%?" Mark asked.

While Mark and Ashton tried to convince the entrepreneurs and Robert analyzed his offer, Kevin re-entered the discussion and offered $200,000 in exchange for 15%. He also offered to marry the couple. Robert matched Kevin's offer, leaving the Slyde Handboards founders with a decision to make.

After some thought, Angela asked Mark and Ashton to lower their equity ask to 20%. Mark countered, saying he would do 22%, not lower. The entrepreneurs accepted the deal and shook hands with the investors.

Interested customers can purchase Slyde Handboards from their official website and Amazon.

Shark Tank season 16 airs every Friday at 8 pm on ABC.

