FryWall creator Yair Reiner appeared on Shark Tank season 9 episode 14 seeking $100,000 for 10% equity in his kitchen accessory business. His silicone splatter guard that fits inside cooking pans demonstrated market success with $800,000 in first-year revenue.

Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John each offered $100,000 for 15% equity. After these competing offers, Reiner asked Mark Cuban directly about his interest which was declined. Then Lori Greiner made her move, stating:

"This is my golden ticket. It's real gold. The golden ticket goes to my favourite product I've seen. What this means is, I am going to give you exactly the offer you came in asking for. $100,000 for 10%, and I will also find your purchase orders giving you a line of credit indefinitely."

This marked one of the rare occasions when Greiner used her special once-per-season golden ticket option. The offer was accepted by the Shark Tank company founder.

Reiner showcased FryWall's practical solution to a common kitchen problem by demonstrating live cooking on the set of Shark Tank. The silicone cone-shaped guard proved effective in containing mess while maintaining easy access to food during preparation. With manufacturing costs at $5.50 and a retail price of $25, the product maintained strong profit margins.

The business metrics impressed the Sharks. Beyond the $800,000 first-year revenue, Reiner highlighted his utility patent protection. The product worked with various pan sizes and withstood temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. His market strategy focused primarily on direct-to-consumer sales through the company website, supplemented by strategic retail partnerships.

Bed Bath & Beyond had shown interest in carrying the product, indicating potential for larger retail expansion. FryWall offered different sizes to accommodate pans from 8 to 13 inches in diameter. The product solved common issues with traditional splatter screens that required constant removal for stirring or adding ingredients.

Kevin O'Leary led with praise for the product's practicality and offered $100,000 for a 15% stake. Daymond John followed by matching O'Leary's terms exactly, creating direct competition for the deal.

Robert Herjavec examined the product but decided against making an offer, stating the business didn't align with his investment strategy. When Reiner specifically asked Mark Cuban about his interest, Cuban declined to participate in the bidding. This focused attention on the remaining interested Sharks as they competed to secure the deal.

Lori Greiner watched the competing offers unfold before making her significant move. The Shark Tank investor emphasized the rarity of her next action by stating "I don't do this often." Her golden ticket offer matched Reiner's original request at $100,000 for 10% equity. The deal included additional support through purchase order financing, a crucial element for retail expansion.

Greiner's offer carried extra weight due to her proven track record in the retail and kitchen products space. After receiving her offer, Reiner made one final check with Mark Cuban about potential interest before accepting Greiner's proposal.

Post-Tank performance

The business maintained its mixed sales strategy through website orders and retail presence, per Shark Tank Blog. By August 2024, FryWall achieved $9.5 million in lifetime revenue. The company secured placement in major retail chains including Walmart, marking significant expansion from its initial 55 independent retail locations.

Questions arose about the final status of Greiner's deal as neither FryWall's website nor Greiner's official platforms mentioned an ongoing partnership. However, FryWall continued referencing its Shark Tank appearance in marketing materials and product listings. The company maintained its original focus on direct consumer sales while building retail partnerships.

FryWall kept its core product features intact including BPA-free silicone construction, dishwasher-safe design, and heat resistance up to 450 degrees. The website expanded to include a regularly updated recipe section. This combination of product consistency and content development supported sustained customer engagement.

