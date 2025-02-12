"I was scared" — When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec opened up about the first time he met his wife Kym

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once talked about how "scared" he was when he first met his future wife, Kym Johnson, after being invited to compete in Dancing with the Stars. However, Kym fell in love with him "much later."

At a 92nd Street Y event on May 17, 2016, Robert was joined by Barbara Corcoran. The two Shark Tank investors sat down to discuss Robert's book You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

During the interview, Robert opened up about the first time he met Kym. While he instantly noticed that Kym's beauty, he was still sacred and was questioning his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

"When I first saw Kim, I was scared of the entire experience. I was so petrified and I was like a deer in the headlights. I mean, she's beautiful and I noticed that right away, but I was just so scared of the whole experience. I'm like 'What am I doing? Why am I here?'" he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares how he fell in love with his current wife, Kym Johnson

In the 92nd Street Y event interview, Barbara Corcoran dug into Robert Herjavec's personal life and asked him to share the moment when he first fell in love with his wife Kym Johnson. Robert met Kym through Dancing with the Stars, where she was his professional dance partner. He recalled feeling nervous during their first rehearsal, unsure about being on the show.

Robert recalled that he and Kym were riding in a car during their first meeting. Kym was supposed to ask him questions about himself, but instead, he found himself asking about her. As their conversation unfolded, the Shark Tank star realized that Kym was "incredible" and beautiful inside out. It was at that moment, he noted, that he fell in love with her.

"It was the very first day when we started rehearsing. And so we're driving down the street, you know how nosy I can be. So I started asking [Kym] all these questions and I realized that she's as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. And she's an incredible woman. And I fell in love with her at that moment right there," he shared.

Robert added that Kym made him believe in a future that he never thought he would ever have. So he knew that he wanted to be with her.

"Now she fell in love much later... There was a lot of selling between that moment and... Well, I always say that is my testament to what a great salesman I am, because here she is today," he joked about winning over Kym.

Building on her initial question, Barbara asked Robert to share his experience on Dancing with the Stars. She encouraged him to elaborate on the biggest challenge he faced during the competition and whether he felt overwhelmed by the pressure of performing well or not.

Robert empathized that being on the dancing show was "really hard" for him and that it was "physically demanding." He compared it to filming Shark Tank, explaining that while they typically film 35 episodes over 17 days, DWTS was an entirely different challenge. He and Kym were on the show for 75 consecutive days, rehearsing 8 to 10 hours every single day.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

