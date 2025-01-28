"I had serious feelings for you" - Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary confronts Daisy after seeing her kiss Keith

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 16, titled The Bitter End, premiered on January 27 on Bravo. In this episode, the crew marked their final day on the yacht with a lively party.

During the celebration, Gary King witnessed his former partner Daisy Kelliher sharing a kiss with Keith Allen and confronted her about it. He told her that he still had feelings for her and came onto the season hoping that he could reconcile and start a new relationship with her.

"I had serious feelings for you, no doubt about that," the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star said.

Daisy expressed her frustration, telling Gary that he couldn't just tell her that he had feelings for her and not follow through with it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary expresses his feelings for Daisy

After concluding their charter season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, episode 16, the crew hosted a celebratory party to mark the end of their journey.

During the party, Daisy and Keith shared a kiss. Meanwhile, Gary, sitting alone and seemingly drunk, witnessed the moment.

In his confessional, Gary expressed that it wasn't easy for him to see Daisy kissing someone else in front of him, given their history.

"It's not easy seeing someone that you care about hooking up with someone else, especially when they're doing it in front of you all the time. It's.... yeah," the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star said.

Gary then confronted Daisy, mentioning how challenging their recent taxi ride had been. Daisy agreed and also mentioned that the other female crew members didn’t seem to like her.

The first mate told his costar that he was advocating for her side because of her point of view and her status on the staff hierarchy. After hearing this, Daisy thanked him, saying that it meant a lot to her.

Gary then stirred the conversation and started talking about their relationship. He revealed to Daisy that he came onto their season thinking that he would be able to reconcile his differences with her so they could start afresh:

"I came into this season thinking 'Oh, I can reconcile my differences with Daisy. And that's what I wanted to do. I wanted us to live a fairy tale. We've had our ups and downs and then we get together and live happily ever after," he said.

When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star expressed that he still had "serious feelings" for her, she asked him what he wanted her to say.

In response, he implied that he wasn't expecting her to reciprocate his feelings by giving him an answer. Instead, he was just bracing himself for rejection, and even suggested she dismiss him by saying "Good riddance."

"[What do you want me to say, Gary?] Nothing. You know what? You know what I want you to say? Is absolutely f*ck all. Be like, 'Good riddance,'" he said.

Despite expressing his frustration at the possibility of getting rejected, he told Daisy that his affection for her was genuine and was based on her character and the person she was.

However, the chief stew was exhausted from Gary's repeated emotional outbursts and told him that he couldn't just say things like he still had feelings for her and not follow through with it.

"Here we go again. You can't come at me saying that you have serious feelings [for me]. You can't. I don't know why we can't get to a- a ground that we're like, okay on. You- you say this sh*t, but you never act on it, you act so impulsively," she said before leaving the conversation.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episodes are available on Bravo.

