"I take full responsibility": The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen speaks out after being found guilty of DUI charges

Karen Huger, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, spoke out after being found guilty of DUI and related charges. When the show's producer asked Karen Huger about her initial reaction to the verdict during a confessional in the show following the verdict, she acknowledged the outcome and stated,

"Well, my heart dropped. This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident."

Huger was indicted in Maryland in March 2024 on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and driving while intoxicated (DWI), as well as other charges such as speeding, driving with suspended registration, and failure to report an address change to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. She was convicted on all charges except for reckless driving. She was sentenced on January 29, 2025.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Karen Huger reflected on legal battles and personal challenges

Karen Huger reacted to the verdict and focused on her family

During the airing of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9, Karen Huger shared her emotional response to the events surrounding the car accident. When asked about the impact of the situation, she said,

"I don't care about me right now. I care about my children. I care about my family. They're just hurt."

During the same interview, she shared with us how the emotional effect of the accident had been on her family, especially her kids. When probed if she thought she had a problem with alcohol, Huger was forceful in her answer. She said,

"No. I'm not an alcoholic. Let's be clear."

Additionally, Huger noted her responsibility as a public figure, especially to younger viewers who look up to her. She remarked,

"I know a lot of young children look up to me, called me Auntie Karen, Grande Dame down. Do as I say, not as I do."

Despite her denial of alcohol-related concerns, Huger had previously shared that emotional distress contributed to the events leading to the accident.

Personal struggles and emotional factors leading to the incident

On RHOP Season 9, she spoke about personal struggles, including the loss of both parents in 2017 and challenges in her marriage with Ray Huger. The Real Housewives of Potomac star discussed how personal difficulties played a role in the accident.

She told cast member Gizelle Bryant that she and her husband faced many challenges but emphasized that she could not blame him. She also described her emotional state at the time of the incident, adding,

"Everything has something to do with where I’m at emotionally right now, which was the state I was in during that incident."

During a conversation on the show, Huger recalled how she supported Ray during his financial difficulties, explaining that she had been there for him when he was going through a tough time. The Real Housewives of Potomac star expressed that she did not feel the same level of support when she experienced personal losses, saying,

"Mommy passes. Seven months later, I buried my father. I never really took care of me."

Huger accepted the court’s decision and emphasized her responsibility for the situation. As legal proceedings concluded, she continued to address the case publicly.

Catch all the drama and excitement on The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing new episodes every Sunday at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Don't miss out—stream the latest episodes the next day on Peacock.

