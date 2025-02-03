"I think that's dogmatic" — Sister Wives star Janelle reacts to Christine's perspective on divorce

Sister Wives season 19 episode 20 aired on February 2, 2024, featuring major developments in the Brown family. Janelle Brown prepared to leave Flagstaff and start afresh in North Carolina, while financial tensions between her and Kody Brown resurfaced. The Sister Wives episode also showed Robyn and Kody discussing Aurora’s desire for baptism and Meri exploring dating.

During a conversation about spiritual divorce, Christine Brown claimed that, according to their former church, a person is not divorced until they have s*x with someone new. Janelle disagreed, saying:

“I think that’s dogmatic. I’m like, whatever. I mean, that’s a dogma I used to hear, and I used to be like, ‘OK, whatever.’”

Christine explained that Robyn had told her about the church's stance, but Janelle dismissed the belief, stating that her marriage was about family, not just s*x.

Sister Wives: Janelle and Christine’s conversation about divorce

Janelle and Christine discussed spiritual divorce during their road trip to North Carolina in Sister Wives episode 20. Christine revealed that Robyn had told her about the church's beliefs. Christine called the idea "the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard" but joked that Janelle could just move on by finding someone new.

Janelle was surprised by Christine’s stance and disagreed with her approach. She explained that when she entered into a spiritual marriage with Kody in 1993, there were boundaries in place for their family:

"We are raising children together as a family structure, not just a whole bunch of women who are sleeping with some guy."

Meri Brown also shared her thoughts on the matter, stating:

“Until I have s*x with somebody, that means I’m still attached to Kody? I don’t think it means that.”

She explained that she had gone to church elders to get a formal spiritual release from her marriage. Kody, meanwhile, weighed in on his past marriages, stating that he did not feel the need for a spiritual divorce from Christine or Meri.

However, he noted that Robyn believed formal dissolution was necessary. He added:

“In the end, God will be able to sort it out.”

What happened in Sister Wives season 19 episode 20?

Janelle had purchased land to start a flower farm, a dream that Kody had never supported. Janelle admitted that she had expected financial fairness within the family but ultimately felt left out. She reflected:

"I really thought that by putting my resources towards Robyn’s house, that eventually the time would come around, would be our turn, my turn, Christine's turn, Meri’s turn, whatever."

Janelle also revisited past financial decisions, particularly the sale of her six-bedroom Las Vegas home in 2019. The proceeds went toward Robyn’s house, but Janelle later realized she had expected reciprocity that never came. She said:

“All of a sudden there was a change in thought that resources weren't for the benefit of the whole family.”

Kody, however, insisted that he had tried to help Janelle buy a house but that she had rejected his suggestions. He stated:

“I tried to help Janelle buy a house and she got mad at me. She wanted that RV lifestyle, I guess.”

He had suggested she purchase Christine’s old house, but Janelle was not interested and instead chose to live in an RV on Coyote Pass, the family’s undeveloped 14-acre property.

Meanwhile in Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody had a conversation with Aurora about her desire to get baptized in a new church. Aurora had been attending a local church and saw baptism as a way to strengthen her faith.

Kody and Robyn were hesitant, recognizing that baptism would signify a commitment to a specific denomination. Despite his uncertainty about the church’s stance on polygamy, Kody agreed to participate in the ceremony.

Meri, on the other hand, explored dating while contemplating the future of her family home. She had gone on several dates but had yet to find a serious relationship. She was also considering what to do with her bed and breakfast, hoping to find a partner who would appreciate her connection to the property.

During their road trip in Sister Wives episode 20, Janelle, Christine, and David made a stop at a bar, where Janelle took her first shot in nearly 30 years. Christine encouraged her to embrace the new phase of her life.

At one point, Janelle left behind a necklace that Kody had given her at the Plotz Plot, a location significant for travelers. It was a symbolic gesture marking the end of her connection to Kody.

Viewers can stream Sister Wives on TLC Go.

