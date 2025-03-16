"I would wanna be a third partner" — When Shark Tank investor Lori offered to get 33% for $150,000 in Deskview

Mike Bolos and Jason Grohowski presented their company, Deskview, on Shark Tank season 10 episode 21. They sought $150,000 in exchange for 7.5% equity. The founders explained that they manufactured the Deskview for $80 and sold it for $250. The sharks learned that Deskview had sold 800 units since its launch, generating over $100,000 in sales.

Ad

Lori Greiner expressed concerns about the product's price, suggesting it should be lower. Despite that, Lori and Kevin both made an offer to the founders. Kevin offered $150,000 for 15% equity, while Lori had other ideas. She put forward the proposition of becoming an equal partner in the company. She offered $150,000 for 33.3% equity, hoping to make it a three-way partnership on Shark Tank.

"All right, I'm gonna give you a real sharky offer. I would wanna be a third partner. Because I feel like we'd have to go to a million factories and cross this out," stated Lori.

Ad

Trending

Seeing Lori make the offer, Kevin O'Leary decided to increase the equity in his deal to Deskview.

"So, you guys know, the more I listen to Lori, I'm modifying my offer, I'm going up to 20%," said the Shark Tank investor Kevin.

After considering the options, Mike Bolos and Jason Grohowski accepted Kevin O'Leary's deal of $150,000 for 20% equity.

Journey of Deskview before and after Shark Tank explored

Ad

After college, Mike Bolos worked in an office, spending 80-100 hours a week sitting at a desk. This led to health issues, including tendinitis. Following his diagnosis, Mike sought ways to work without sitting hunched over. He found a solution by standing and working near a window.

Mike created the Deskview, a table that attaches to a vertical surface. He used suction cups and added mechanisms to create a writing surface. The Deskview came in various colors and sizes, making it a practical solution for those wanting to stand while working.

Ad

Ad

Initially, Mike made the Deskview for personal use, but others requested it, and he started selling the product. He later met Jason Grohowski, who believed there was a demand for it elsewhere as many executives wanted standing desks. The Deskview began selling well, but Mike and Jason needed investment to expand.

Deskview began as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, raising $65,715. After appearing on Shark Tank, the company saw a significant increase in sales, earning $100,000 in the first month. The COVID-19 pandemic led to another surge in sales as people worked from home. Deskview also offered wall-mountable PPE equipment.

Ad

Ad

As of 2025, the company has expanded its product line to include more wall-mountable office furniture. Deskview now offers various designs, including a wood variety and a miniature version. The brand has also introduced the Deskview Motis, a portable desk surface, and the 2-tier deskview, a standing desk for laptops. Deskview sells its products on its website, Amazon, and Walmart.

Deskview has a 4-star rating on Amazon from over 150 reviews. Deskview has a significant social media presence, with over 1,200 followers on Facebook and 7,500 on Instagram. A Kickstarter campaign for the Motis design raised $62,000, exceeding its $20,000 target. Today, Deskview generates approximately $2,000,000 in annual revenue. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides employment opportunities locally and ships its products worldwide.

Ad

ABC is currently airing season 16 of Shark Tank which will be Mark Cuban's last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback