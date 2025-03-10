"I don't want to do this anymore" — When Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran revealed how she rebuilt her career after a major setback

In a September 2016 interview with WOBI, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran shared a pivotal moment in her career when she declared:

Ad

“I just woke up one morning and thought I don’t want to do this anymore.”

It was a turning point in Corcoran's life, as she had just experienced a professional and personal failure that made her re-evaluate her career. In spite of the ordeals she had to go through, she mustered the determination to start over and restart her career from scratch.

From Setback to Success: Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran and her journey of career reinvention

The early setback

Ad

Trending

Ad

Barbara Corcoran’s setback began with the collapse of her business partnership. After building a real estate company with her then-partner, Ray, Corcoran faced unexpected personal betrayal. Ray, with whom she had started the business, announced he was marrying her secretary, Tina. Corcoran described the shock of the situation, saying:

“I thought it was some idea of a bad joke.”

The emotional weight of the breakup took a toll on Corcoran’s motivation. The Shark Tank investor mentioned:

Ad

“I had a very hard time getting up in the morning, and why I took it so hard I think was because I was in love with Ray."

Despite the emotional strain, she continued to show up at the office, demonstrating persistence even as the environment became increasingly uncomfortable.

The turning point

Ad

Eventually, Corcoran made a decision that would change the trajectory of her career. The Shark Tank investor explained:

“I just woke up one morning and thought I don’t want to do this anymore.”

This awareness led her to act and move away from the situation. Corcoran went to her business partner, Ray, to talk about ending their business relationship. She made it clear that their business relationship was over.

Ad

They then went on to split the business, with Corcoran taking home $122,000, her portion of the value of the business at the time. She didn't let the split deter her. Rather, she moved quickly to find new office space, rounded up her salespeople, and reopened for business. Corcoran said:

“By Monday I had found another office.”

This swift transition laid the foundation for what would become the successful Corcoran Group.

Ad

Building the Corcoran Group

After leaving her previous company, Corcoran focused on rebuilding her business. The Shark Tank investor described the process of re-establishing her company, recalling:

“I rented a phone and actually had them delivered the next day.”

Ad

With her determination and team, she established her new office, and the Corcoran Group started to expand. The success of the company was not without its struggles. Corcoran went through difficult times, such as several economic recessions, but she did not give up. She noted:

“I would think of one more idea to try to stay in business.”

Her ability to push through difficult situations was partly fueled by Ray’s parting words to her: He told her that she would never succeed without him. Those words became a source of motivation for Corcoran, as she felt determined to prove him wrong.

Ad

Despite the challenges, Corcoran’s new venture proved to be incredibly successful. She built the Corcoran Group into a multimillion-dollar business, which she sold for $66 million. Reflecting on her success, Corcoran emphasized that the negative experiences of her past were instrumental in pushing her forward.

Watch the latest business pitches on Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, or stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback