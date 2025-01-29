"I wanted to explore it" — Love Island All Stars' Kaz on her connection with Ronnie Vint

Kaz Crossley has addressed her connection with Ronnie Vint following her exit from Love Island All Stars in the Tuesday, January 28, episode. Speaking about her decision to pursue Ronnie despite him being an existing couple with Elma Pazar, Kaz explained,

“He was the only person that was giving me something, so I felt like I wanted to explore it. ”

Her comments came after she departed from the villa alongside Nas Majeed and Montel McKenzie in the recent Love Island All Stars elimination episode.

Kaz and Ronnie’s interactions in the villa led to tensions, particularly after their secret kiss in the garden. While Elma was coupled up with Ronnie at the time, Kaz highlighted that their pairing was still in the early stages.

Kaz Crossley responds to the aftermath of her kiss with Ronnie Vint on Love Island All Stars

Kaz on her decision to pursue Ronnie

Kaz shared her reasoning for exploring a connection with Ronnie during her exit interview, which took place after the elimination episode aired. She explained that she felt drawn to Ronnie because he was reciprocating interest, stating,

“It was hard because he was in a couple with Elma, but it was still really early days for them two, and obviously, I didn't expect a kiss, and I didn't offer either.”

She further emphasized that she acknowledges her role in the situation, saying,

“So that's why I put my hands up, but it was a mad time.”

The conversation between Kaz and Ronnie in the villa led to a private moment in the secret garden, where the two shared a kiss. This incident in the January 16 episode resulted in immediate reactions from other Islanders, particularly Elma, who was informed about the situation shortly after.

Ronnie’s perspective and Elma’s reaction

Elma Pazar’s response to Kaz and Ronnie’s kiss was captured in the same episode. Upon hearing Kaz’s admission, Elma stated,

“Oh… oh… OK… let me just take a minute to process that... I'm not cross at you cause I've told you to go and have a chat with him. I'm more disappointed in him.”

Ronnie, when addressing Elma later, presented a different version of events, stating that Kaz initiated the kiss. However, he later adjusted his statement, saying it was “half and half.” Other Islanders also weighed in on the situation, with Nas Majeed telling Ronnie,

“You shouldn't have done it so soon after kissing Elma, I think that's where you've gone wrong.”

Meanwhile, Luca Bish commented,

“It's just the timing was one after the other, Elma and Kaz are friends on the outside.”

Following the events of the night, Ronnie opted to sleep outside. The next morning, Kaz and Elma had a discussion, but it quickly became tense as the Islanders observed from a distance.

What’s next for Kaz after leaving the villa?

After exiting the villa, Kaz reflected on her time on Love Island All Stars, particularly her pairing with Montel McKenzie. While she did not explicitly state her plans with him, Montel shared his thoughts on their connection, saying,

“I had my eye on her from the jump, to be fair she's my type to a T... I feel like we grew closer as the days went by, and I got to see a different side to her that other people don't really get to see.”

With their time in the Love Island All Stars villa now over, both Kaz and Montel stated that they plan to “see how it goes, enjoy, have fun.”

Catch all the latest drama on Love Island All Stars as new bombshells enter the villa and relationships are put to the test. Tune in on Thursday at 9 PM on ITV2.

