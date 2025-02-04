Francesca Rowan-Plowden, known for her appearance on The Traitors UK, lives in a home in East Sussex that reflects her personal style and interior design expertise. Away from the castle where the show was filmed, Francesca has shared glimpses of her living space, highlighting various design elements.

Her home features a mix of colors, textures, and furnishings, creating a space that aligns with her profession as an interior designer. Francesca has spoken about the effort she put into renovating different areas, from the kitchen to the bathroom, while balancing work projects.

In an Instagram post on October 25, 2024, she shared pictures of her home, offering a glimpse into her design choices. The Traitors UK star described how specific trips influenced her design approach and mentioned the time it took to complete certain projects. She has also spoken about the challenges of home improvement, particularly dealing with outdated fixtures.

The Traitors UK star Francesca's kitchen and living area design

The Traitors UK star Francesca has shared details about the design choices in her kitchen, which underwent a renovation in 2024. The space includes sage green cabinets, marble countertops, and a dining table with a Scandinavian influence. She mentioned how travel experiences shaped her decisions.

"That trip in the summer to Marrakech did inspire me," she wrote in her caption.

The kitchen features open shelving, decorative pieces, and plants, which add different elements to the space. Francesca also spoke about the time it took to complete the project.

"It was about finding the right balance between function and aesthetics," she explained.

Her living area includes mixed patterns, colors, and various design influences. She has shown a corner of the space with terracotta walls, wall decorations, and a combination of furniture styles.

"The goal was to create a space that felt comfortable and inviting," she shared.

Another part of the living area includes blue bookshelves, a feature she highlighted in a previous post. The combination of different elements throughout the home reflects her interest in layering textures and styles. Francesca has noted that her design choices evolve over time, adapting to her needs and preferences.

Bathroom and outdoor space

Francesca, The Traitors UK star, renovated her bathroom as part of her home updates. She chose a design she described as a "Christmas present." The space features marble tiles, updated fixtures, and wallpaper with a pattern she selected for its visual appeal.

"A Christmas present to ourselves was to have a new bathroom, begone with the loo that couldn't flush and the bath that was a broken 90's jacuzzi, which added an egg timer effect to bathing. The bath is my sanctuary, and where I have my better ideas," she shared.

She also mentioned the changes made to the space, replacing old fixtures that no longer worked properly. The updated space now includes new sanitary ware, updated sinks, and decorative details.

Francesca's garden includes a pergola with hanging decorations and seating arrangements. She also showed her outdoor dining area, which features a patterned table and plants.

"A place to relax and enjoy time outside," she described.

The garden looks out onto the East Sussex countryside, providing an open space for different activities. Francesca has spoken about how she uses the area during warmer months, creating a setting that suits her lifestyle.

