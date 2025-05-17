Is Todd Hoffman returning to Gold Rush? Details explored

Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman quit the Discovery Channel series in 2018 after leading his mining crew for eight seasons. In a 2023 interview with OregonLive.com, Hoffman opened up about his decision to step away from the show, stating family and the toll of constant filming.

Although he was one of the original faces of the Gold Rush, Hoffman stated at the time that he had no intention of returning.

“I would never go back to Gold Rush,” he said.

Instead, he focused on a spinoff series, Hoffman Family Gold, which debuted in 2022 and ran through three seasons, with its latest episodes airing in 2024.

However, with that show now seemingly cancelled, Hoffman sparked speculation in March 2025 after announcing on social media that he bought a gold mine in Yukon. Fans immediately questioned whether this marked a return to the Gold Rush. While Discovery has not confirmed anything yet, Hoffman’s new ventures have reignited discussions about his potential comeback.

“Bought a gold mine in the Yukon” — Is Todd Hoffman returning to Gold Rush?

In March 2025, Todd Hoffman made a surprise announcement on X:

“Bought a gold mine in the Yukon. Buying another one,” he wrote.

This sparked immediate speculation about a possible return to the Gold Rush, especially since Hoffman Family Gold had reportedly been cancelled. In a now-deleted Facebook post from July 2024, Hoffman said:

“Warner Bros Discovery has allowed our contracts to expire... Unfortunately we will not be on Discovery filming this summer.”

His followers quickly jumped into the conversation. Comments like “Are you going to be on Discovery for another season?” and “Does this mean the Hoffman crew of Gold Rush is back in business?” flooded the post. While Hoffman hasn’t confirmed anything, the timing and location of his new mining ventures — the Yukon — closely align with Gold Rush’s traditional filming grounds.

Although Hoffman had earlier insisted he would “never go back,” the cancellation of his spinoff and renewed public interest suggest the door may be opening again. Whether this marks a return to the Gold Rush or a new standalone project remains to be seen, but fans clearly want to see the Hoffman crew back on screen.

“I need a few years with my kids” — Todd Hoffman reflects on why he left Gold Rush

Todd Hoffman originally exited Gold Rush in 2018 after starring in the first eight seasons of the show. Reflecting on his departure in a 2023 OregonLive.com interview, Hoffman said the decision stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his family.

“You get to this point where you look at your situation, and think, I need a few years with my kids, to be at home,” he said.

Todd also acknowledged the long-term fatigue from being on the show for so many years. During his run, Gold Rush chronicled Hoffman’s efforts in mining operations that took him and his team from Alaska to South America. While he often faced criticism for inconsistent mining results, he remained a central and recognisable figure on the show.

In the same interview, Todd Hoffman clarified that his departure wasn’t temporary. He stated that he would never go back to the Gold Rush, positioning Hoffman Family Gold as the natural successor.

“If you love Gold Rush, you’re probably going to like Hoffman Family Gold,” he added.

Despite stepping away from Discovery's flagship series, Todd Hoffman didn’t completely leave the mining world. His new projects would keep him in the spotlight, just in a different format.

Gold Rush episodes are currently streaming on the Discovery Channel.

