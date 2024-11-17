"It was affecting my overall health"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley on overcoming personal turmoil

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is part of Bravo's one of the most famous reality franchises, which has spanned over ten spin-offs across the world. The new season is also set to be released on November 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

Ahead of the release, Dorit Kemsley is set to stir up drama in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the season 7 trailer, she could be seen embroiled in a heated conflict with Kyle Richards while her relationship with her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley also experienced a significant rough patch. The couple announced their separation in a now-deleted joint Instagram statement in early May 2024.

In a November 14, 2024 interview with Deadline, Dorit was asked about the positive response she received for her appearance on the show. Dorit revealed that she appreciated the supportive response. Additionally, she attributed her renewed confidence to overcoming personal struggles, including the traumatic effects of a home invasion and marital issues, which had taken a toll on her overall well-being.

"The last few years I had been really affected by the home invasion and things that were going on in my marriage and [in my] personal life, and how it was affecting my overall health," said Dorit.

She further stated:

"I ended up doing something about it and getting better and stronger and healthier, primarily, through a business venture that I got into which helped treat a lot of my overall physical and emotional health," stated Dorit.

Dorit has a strong desire to address unresolved issues on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Dorit Kemsley shared that she entered the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a renewed sense of strength and empowerment, driven by a desire to address unresolved issues and express herself freely. This newfound assertiveness prompted her to openly discuss her marital struggles with PK and her strained relationship with Kyle Richards.

Dorit revealed that the season premiere showcased the tense reunion between her and Kyle Richards, marking their first encounter since the previous reunion.

When asked about reading private messages aloud, which contributed to the decline of their friendship, Dorit clarified that her actions were motivated by a desire to confide in Erika Jayne and seek her opinion. She felt justified in sharing the messages, as they reflected Kyle's behavior towards her, which had been a source of concern for some time.

"Our relationship took a tumble way before that text message, that was the reason why I had read the text message to Erika [Jayne], [it] was to get her opinion about whether or not she would have felt exactly how I was feeling," stated Dorit.

However, upon reflection, Dorit acknowledged that she might have handled the situation differently. Instead of reading the messages aloud, she would have preferred to address the issue directly with Kyle, avoiding potential hurt and maintaining a more private approach.

Kemsley emphasized that her intention was not to harm Kyle but to seek clarity and understanding from a mutual friend. She shared that she has now come to regret her decision, recognizing the pain it caused Kyle.

It was revealed in the interview that the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills features a conversation between PK Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky, in which they discuss Dorit Kemsley's marital issues. Dorit revealed that this discussion was a natural occurrence, given the close friendship between PK and Mauricio, who regularly meet for lunch or dinner when they're both in town.

She also stated that the scene was likely included to provide balance to the narrative, as Dorit had been openly sharing her perspective on their separation with the other Housewives.

Dorit felt that by showing PK's conversation with Mauricio, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allowed him to express his feelings and offer an alternative viewpoint, adding depth to the storyline. This also enabled the audience to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation, rather than solely relying on Dorit's account.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 debuts on November 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

