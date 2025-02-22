"It was confusing" - Southern Charm's Shep Rose reveals that Sienna turned him down when he tried to kiss her off-camera

Southern Charm season 10 episode 11, titled Text Message in a Bottle, premiered on Bravo on February 20, 2025. The episode followed the cast’s trip to the Bahamas, where Shep Rose attempted to rekindle his relationship with Sienna Evans.

After having an awkward conversation during the episode, Shep and Sienna joined the cast for dinner where Madison LeCroy asked if the two were still dating. Sienna deflected this and other questions about her romantic status with Shep, implying that their relationship was over without directly confronting the issue. She soon left the table, citing that she "had a stomachache."

Shep reflected on the incident during the Southern Charm After Show episode aired on February 20 and revealed he was surprised by Sienna's cool reception towards him ever since the cast arrived in the Bahamas.

The Southern Charm star noted that things weren't always the same between them, and just two weeks back, they were in a good position in their relationship.

"You know what's crazy? Two weeks earlier, she was like 'I can't wait for you to come down!' I was like 'Yeah, me too.' I asked, 'Are you staying with me?' and she said, 'Of course I'm staying with you! Where else would I stay?' What a difference two weeks makes," he said.

Shep further shared that after Sienna left the dinner he went over to "smooch her" to say goodnight. However, she turned him down, and at that moment, he realized that their relationship was over.

"It was confusing. But it was so clear at the same time," Shep reacted.

Southern Charm star Shep Rose expresses his current feelings for Sienna Evans

Southern Charm star Shep Rose's friends believe that the Bahamas trip was planned as a way for him to track down and spend some time with Sienna.

Shep and Sienna started dating at the start of Southern Charm season 10. Shep quickly fell for Sienna and developed feelings for her early on. However, in the recent few episodes, the couple started to drift apart when Sienna decided to take a break from their relationship to take care of her personal issues.

While Sienna was clear about what she wanted, Shep didn't have a proper understanding of the status of their relationship and if they were separated. So he took any chance he got to talk to Sienna through text messages to rekindle their relationship.

In episode 11, Shep visited Sienna before their cast dinner to confess his feelings for her. He told her that he still thought about the two and the conversations they had about how they would raise their children and live together as a family.

"Sienna, um, obviously we both came out of the gate awfully hot and it was very passionate and wonderful. That's true, right? And then it got hotter and heavier, as far as what we were saying to each other. And I've thought that maybe the universe had brought us together," he told Sienna.

The Southern Charm star continued:

"You had mentioned to me, like, 'Oh we would have the prettiest babies. We would have these beautiful kids who were smart [and] they'd be connected to nature and the ocean and we would just live all over the world and have adventures.' This was in my mind."

Sienna was taken aback a bit as she responded to Shep that she "never knew" he was thinking about their relationship like that. Shep chimed in that he was thinking about them a lot. Noting how she made his life better and how she made him want to be a better man, he added that he was "wildly attracted" to her and was still in love with her.

After being silent for a while, Sienna responded that since they'd never actually defined their relationship, she didn't know about his true feelings for her. However, before she added anything, Shep suggested continuing their conversation later.

"Life is way too short to ignore a strong feeling about somebody, you know? In a relationship. Because guess what. It doesn't happen every day. Trust me, I know," he added in his confessional.

Southern Charm season 10 episodes air every Thursday on Bravo and are available to stream on Peacock.

