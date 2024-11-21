"It is what it is": The Challenge 40 Josh Martinez discusses injury and respect for Cory

Josh Martinez is a key player in The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, who was eliminated from the show on the latest episode. He faced significant challenges throughout the season, particularly in his relationship with fellow contestant Cory Wharton. As the competition progressed, and before Martinez was eliminated, his interactions with Cory were a focal point of tension.

Despite their history and their friendship, Martinez’s decisions led to a strain in their relationship. He discussed the same with Parade after his exit from The Challenge 40, acknowledging the challenges that arose, stating that he respected Cory.

"But either way, my respects to Cory. He earned that win. I'm proud of him, man. It is what it is," Josh said.

Josh Martinez opens up about his injury and alliances on The Challenge 40

Throughout The Challenge 40, Josh and Cory went from being close allies to having tension between them. This grew particularly after Josh's strategic moves put Cory in elimination.

Josh reflected on this shift in their friendship, stating that he "never gave Cory" his word.

“And if I’m being completely honest with you guys, me and Cory have a friendship—I would say we had, we had a good friendship. Right now, I truly don’t know where we stand,” he added.

Despite their falling out, Josh revealed that the decision to send Cory into elimination was made based on the gameplay environment, not a personal vendetta. Josh’s perspective on Cory’s gameplay further explained the tension between them.

Josh stated that Cory was "probably the biggest floater in the game," adding that he had no ties and that he would "float to whoever he had to appease."

Despite the public nature of their conflict, Josh remained unsure about the future of their friendship, especially after hearing what Cory had to say during the reunion.

Overcoming injury and gaining confidence

Over the course of his time on The Challenge season 40, Josh faced multiple setbacks including a knee injury that led to him getting 16 stitches. He also took time to recover from the injury, which affected his mental and physical game.

In an emotional moment during the interview, Josh spoke about the injury and said that he "busted [his] knee wide open" and that it had swollen quite a lot. The injury, combined with the intense competition, left Josh feeling out of place initially. However, over time, he adjusted to the pressure, saying that he initially felt like he didn't fit in.

“And it was really weird, and I couldn’t shake that off for the longest. And as the season went on, I got my groove, and I was like, ‘No, I’m meant to be here',” Josh added.

Future gameplay and relationship with the Vacation Alliance

Josh has shifted his strategy to a considerable extent with his decision to proceed forward in the game without depending on alliances like the Vacation Alliance. Even though members of this group supported him in several previous seasons, Josh seems to hold a sense of disenchantment when talking about some of his former allies.

"I'm at the point where I'm ready to play my own individual game. And I think that 40 was the nail in the coffin for me within that alliance," the contestant added.

Reflecting on the emotional toll the season took on him, Josh admitted that he was "really disappointed" with how people spoke in the confessionals and with him.

“Even watching it back with my family, they’re like, ‘Damn, these people are your friends?’” he wondered.

Despite the negativity he encountered, Josh expresses his unwavering commitment to his personal growth and his competitive future.

"I’m gonna keep busting my a** to get that f--king win. Because I know; I don’t need nobody to believe it. I know that I can make it happen and have all the capabilities I just have to get there."

His resolve underscores his dedication to improving and ultimately securing a win, regardless of the alliances that may or may not support him in the future.

