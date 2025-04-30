“It don't matter to me” — 1000-Lb. Sisters star Misty reacts to Tammy sharing that she is dating a woman named Andrea

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 3, Chewy Ca(ra)mel, premiered on TLC on April 29, 2025. In the episode, Tammy Slaton finally opened up to her sisters, Misty and Amanda, that she’s dating a woman named Andrea

Ad

This was Tammy’s first relationship since her husband died, and she worried her family wouldn’t accept her dating a woman. She knew some relatives didn’t support gay people, but when she told her sisters, she was happy to find they were fully supportive, as long as she was happy.

Misty even instantly replied to Tammy that it didn't matter to her that she was doing a gay person.

Ad

Trending

“It don't matter to me,” Misty told Tammy.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy discusses her relationship with Misty and Amanda

Ad

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy had been keeping her relationship with Andrea a secret from her family, quietly going on dates with her over the past few months. She hesitated to open up about it, fearing her family might not be accepting because Andrea is a woman.

“I think I want to approach this relationship different than I have in the past, so I haven't told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it. You know, I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has as*holes because they be farting so much,” she said earlier in the season.

Ad

This was Tammy's first proper relationship since the death of her last husband, Caleb Willingham, back in early 2023. The two had met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center while Tammy was going through her weight loss journey.

The couple eventually married in November 2022. However, sadly, just seven months into their marriage, Willingham died of an unknown cause.

Ad

In 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 epsidoe 3, Tammy finally opened up about her new girlfriend, Andrea, to her sisters, Misty and Amanda. She shared about the relationship while acknowledging that her family has not always been accepting of people who were gay. She even later clarified that her family only “tolerates” people who are gay.

However, to Tammy's surprise, her sisters had no issue with her dating a woman. Misty said that it didn't matter to her. Meanwhile, Amanda was a bit offended by her sister thinking that way about them.

Ad

“I'm really not sure why Tammy feels like we would have a problem with her dating a female. I have a son that's gay. I don't care as long as she treats you right. So for her to pop off and say, ‘Well I know y'all probably don't agree with me dating a woman,’ I mean I was completely taken aback by it, to be honest. It really surprised me,” Amanda said in her confessional.

Ad

Both Amanda and Misty told their younger 1000-Lb. Sisters' sibling that they don't care who she is in a relationship with as long as they know that she is happy with the person and is not settling for anything less than what she wants.

After Amanda reassured Tammy that her sexuality didn’t define who she was, Misty joined in to share that they were actually surprised when Tammy married a man—they had always felt she would eventually end up with a woman.

Ad

“If she makes you happy….that's all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all. But I don't want none of us to stop looking for it. Don't just settle. Don't stop until you find exactly what you're looking for,” Amanda told Tammy.

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episodes premiere every Tuesday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More