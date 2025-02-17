"It's eviction day" - Baddies Midwest's Rollie plans to eliminate Slim for talking behind her back

Baddies Midwest episode 17, titled It's Eviction Day, premiered on Zeus on February 16, 2025. Rollie was clear from the start of the episode that she didn't want Sashanna "Slim" McLaurin on the show as she had already turned down her role as an assistant and there was nothing for her to do anymore.

Ad

At the end of the episode, Rollie Pollie shared in her confessional that she learned and confirmed from her other cast members that Slim was saying bad things about her behind her back.

She expressed that she had had enough of Slim and noted that she would evict her from the show.

"I arrived to the cast house and I confirmed all the tea that I needed to hear. You know Slim riding on the bus with other girls talking about f*ck Rollie and all those other sh*t. So what I'm about to do is I'm about to remove your mother f*cking as like an extermination. It's eviction day your as* gotta go," she said.

Ad

Trending

When Rollie met Slim and handed her the 24-hour eviction notice, the two had a fight. Eventually, Slim had to pack her bags and leave the house.

Baddies Midwest star Slim explains the beef between her and Rollie before leaving the show

Ad

At the end of Baddies Midwest episode 17, PrettyP, Big Lex, Jazmin Re’Nae, and Slim gathered to play volleyball.

In her confessional, Pretty P shared that they didn't know Slim well and hoped the game would help them get to know her better.

As they were playing, Jazmin asked Slim about her status with Rollie and if things were good between the two.

In response, Slim shared that she wasn't Rollie's assistant anymore. She added that she accepted the job at first, however, later she felt that she needed to walk away from it.

Ad

The Baddies Midwest star explained that she had to step away from the role due to the heated exchanges and ongoing tension between her and Rollie.

She pointed out that Rollie had spoken poorly about her late father, while she, in turn, had made comments about Rollie’s son.

"Rollie, I already told you that I'm not gonna be your stupid as* assistant, B*tch. There's nothing to assist you with besides them knocked as* knees and I can't help you with that," Slim said in her confessional.

Ad

The Baddies Midwest star added:

"The ladies kept asking me different questions. They want to see where my head's at. They want to see where I like how I'm feeling with the Rollie situation, with the assistant situation and everything. They kind of want to get to know me, and I want to get to know them also".

Ad

Ad

Big Lex asked Slim if she was worried that Rollie would kick her off the show now that she wasn't her assistant. Slim responded that she wasn't scared and was not going anywhere.

Rollie soon walked in accompanied by Scotty to hand Slim a 24-hour eviction notice.

"24 hour eviction notice. Slim AKA the GTA Stripper. Leave with your wig, stripper shorts and the little bit of Don Julio in your cup'" the notice read.

Ad

Rollie told Slim that she had enough of her on the show and asked her to leave. However, before they could talk about it, the two ended up throwing punches at each other.

Natalie later explained to Slim that she would have to leave the show and could return for the reunion episode.

Baddies Midwest season 6 airs every Sunday on Zeus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback