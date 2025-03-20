"It's just all bling" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary flexes his $200,000 Rolex Daytona

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary displayed yet another piece from his prized watch collection during an interview with Fox Business. In a snippet from the interview, posted on his official Instagram account on March 19, 2025, Kevin showcased his approximately $200,000 Rolex Daytona.

Ad

While describing the features of the Rolex, he said:

"This is rarer than a Sibrian tiger. The trouble with it, you need sunglasses to tell the time because it's got... It's just all bling. It's all just diamonds, okay?"

The Shark Tank investor, popularly known as Mr. Wonderful, further called the Rolex piece "the eye of the tiger," deeming it a rare design to purchase. While he went a "little crazy" and wore the Daytona on his left wrist, he wore a $900 watch on the right to "show austerity."

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary pairs his Rolex with a Max Bill watch

Ad

While Mr. Wonderful spoke about the diamond-studded, rare-to-find Rolex, one of the news panelists remarked the piece was "really extraordinary." Soon after, Kevin moved on to showcasing the "beautiful German piece" wrapped around his right wrist.

"This is between $900 and $1,500," he said.

The business mogul then revealed the watch was designed by Swiss architect and artist, Max Bill, "a very famous Bauhaus designer," who crafted the piece in 1959. Kevin shared that the company was founded in 1816 and that Bauhaus was the same place where Apple designed all its products.

Ad

"You can find these online. It's just beautiful. At around 900 bucks and it looks spectacular," he said.

Shark Tank expert Kevin O'Leary details the features of a TUDOR watch and a Timex watch

Ad

In another video clip, posted on his Instagram account on March 14, 2025, Kevin compared two more exclusive watches. This time, he had a $6000 TUDOR watch on his left wrist and a $263 Timex on his right.

While speaking about his TUDOR piece, the ABC show star showcased the mint-blue colored dial, stating that it represented the new jersey color of the Miami soccer team. At $6000, Kevin believed it was a "very good price" for a watch from a brand that was part of Rolex. On the other wrist, he wore a Timex called the Automatic E Line.

Ad

"Is that not a gorgeous style? I saw this at a club the other day. I asked the guy, 'Where'd you get that?' He said, 'It's a Timex. I bought it online.' I went online, couldn't find it anywhere. Sold out everywhere. That did not stop me. Called the CEO and I said, 'I need your watch. I need your watch on my wrist.' And here it is," Kevin said.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor joked and said he would never return the watch to the CEO.

"The most sought-after watches in the world" — Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary showcases two Rolex Daytonas from his collection

Ad

In a post published on his Instagram account on February 19, 2025, Kevin was shown flaunting two Rolex Daytonas during a Fox Business interview. The investor, referring to the black and white dials of the watches, said:

"Today I've gone ebony and ivory living together in harmony. These are two Daytonas, probably the most sought-after watches in the world and I just love them together."

Ad

The black-dialed Rolex was configured to Abu Dhabi time, whereas the white one showed New York time. Kevin claimed that "grown men" must be "weeping" looking at the pieces paired on his wrists. He stated that those Daytonas were the "hardest watches to get in the world."

Watch Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank season 16, airing every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback