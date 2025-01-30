"It’s odd to me" - When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner called out EZC Pak founder for ignoring her

A charged moment on Shark Tank season 11 episode 7 captured investor Lori Greiner confronting EZC Pak founder Dr. Sarath Malepati for ignoring her input. The Los Angeles medical director's immune support supplement, combining echinacea, zinc and vitamin C, aimed to reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions.

During his pitch seeking $125,000 for 5% equity, Dr. Malepati kept looking to Mark Cuban while Greiner shared her zinc supplement expertise. This prompted Greiner to call out the founder. She stated,

"So wait a minute. Why are you ignoring what... It's odd to me. I'm talking to you and you're looking over at Mark. I was the customer. I've been taking zinc for years. I'm a believer in this. I'm the one talking about antibiotic resistance and how important it is, but the fact that when I'm talking to you, you don't even look at me. I'm out".

In the end, founder left the tank with Kevin’s royalty deal.

Dr. Malepati started his Shark Tank presentation by explaining how his medical practice revealed patients developing resistance to antibiotics. His solution, EZC Pak, offered a 5-day immune support treatment using certified organic echinacea combined with zinc and vitamin C capsules.

The product aimed to help doctors reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions for routine illnesses like colds and minor respiratory infections. The supplement pack retailed between $15.99-$19.99, maintaining 80% profit margins. By the time of filming, EZC Pak had secured placement in 9,000 retail locations.

During the Shark Tank pitch, Greiner made several attempts to engage about antibiotic resistance trends. She brought up her understanding of how overuse could affect bacterial resistance. Greiner also mentioned her extensive personal experience using zinc supplements for immune support.

However, she noticed Dr. Malepati consistently directing his attention and responses toward Mark Cuban. The tension peaked when Greiner directly addressed Dr. Malepati's behavior. She emphasized her relevant background in natural health products and position as a target customer for his supplement.

Greiner detailed her years of experience with zinc supplementation and understanding of antibiotic resistance issues. Her frustration mounted as she perceived continued dismissal of her input. The situation escalated when she accused Dr. Malepati of chauvinism, marking her exit from investment consideration.

The interaction highlighted communication issues that overshadowed the product discussion. Mark Cuban expressed skepticism about product claims during this exchange, adding to the mounting pressure on Dr. Malepati.

Following Greiner's departure, Robert Herjavec quickly withdrew from discussions. He stated the product did not align with his investment interests. Guest Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky observed Dr. Malepati's presentation style and decided against investing, describing him as having a "know-it-all" approach.

Kevin O'Leary remained interested despite the tensions. He proposed a deal of $125,000 for 5% equity plus a 60-cent perpetual royalty per unit. Dr. Malepati countered with a modified royalty structure. After negotiations, they agreed to $125,000 for 5% equity plus a $1 per unit royalty until O'Leary received $450,000. However, post-show discussions did not result in a finalized agreement.

EZC Pak's post-show performance

The company's trajectory changed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Shark Tank Blog, EZC Pak experienced an 850% surge in online sales and a 300% increase in overall revenue. Dr. Malepati expanded the product line by introducing EZC Pak+D, adding vitamin D to the original formula.

By 2023, EZC Pak secured nationwide distribution through major retailers. The product became available in every CVS store location across America. The company also established partnerships with HyVee, Walmart, Davidson Drugs, and numerous independent pharmacies. Market Basket and other grocery chains added EZC Pak to their health supplement sections.

Annual revenue reached $4 million by 2023, marking significant growth from the company's Shark Tank appearance. The success came without Shark backing, as the O'Leary deal never materialized. Dr. Malepati maintained his focus on addressing antibiotic misuse through natural immune support alternatives.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

