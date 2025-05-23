"It's rockus": Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary reacts to US tax bill pushback as deficit fears grow

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary addressed concerns surrounding the U.S. tax bill currently under negotiation during an interview on May 23, 2025, with Al Arabiya English. When asked for his assessment of the bill dubbed by former President Donald Trump as his "big beautiful bill," O’Leary responded by acknowledging the growing tensions.

Ad

“It’s rockus to say the least...I don’t know what it’s going to look like by the time it gets to the endgame, and nobody does,” he said.

The Shark Tank investor also explained that significant pushback is expected due to its projected $3 trillion deficit increase.

Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary weighs in on US tax bill amid deficit concerns and political pushback

Fiscal pushback and the early negotiation phase

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kevin O'Leary underscored that the bill, which proposes sweeping tax changes, faces challenges due to its potential impact on the national deficit. The Shark Tank investor said,

“It’s still over an increase to the deficit of $3 trillion...it’s going to get a lot of push back in the next phase of negotiations.”

Kevin cited that the concerns come primarily from fiscal conservatives who seek reductions in government spending alongside any tax reform. He clarified that the legislation is far from finalized. O’Leary explained,

Ad

“We’re at the beginning of a process...I don’t anticipate this will become law until sometime in July or August.”

He added that although it passed a preliminary vote, significant revisions are expected during upcoming discussions. He indicated that the process is still in early stages, which he referred to as being in “the second inning," saying,

“There’s a tremendous amount of negotiation to go on now."

Ad

Debt ceiling and party divisions

Ad

The conversation also touched on the broader context of the U.S. national debt, which is projected to reach $3.3 trillion over the next decade. O’Leary noted internal divisions within the Republican party as a key factor in how the bill might evolve.

“There’s a fraction within the Republican party that is not on board for this increase,” he said, pointing to the difficulty in achieving consensus.

Ad

The challenge, according to the Shark Tank investor, lies in finding a way to unify party members.

“How to satiate those individuals so that they get on board for the final passage of this into law... that’s going to be what everybody’s going to be watching,” he stated.

He described the situation as an ongoing legislative process shaped by competing views on fiscal responsibility and spending priorities.

Ad

Economic pressure and uncertain outcomes

Ad

O’Leary also linked the bill's timing to recent financial developments. He mentioned a “recent downgrade in Moody’s on the Treasury” and the effect this is having on interest rates. Kevin noted that economic conditions are influencing the urgency and complexity of the negotiations, saying,

“It’s putting pressure on rates on both the short and long end."

As for the final form of the bill, O’Leary said uncertainty remains, explaining that no one knows what the bill will look like by the time it reaches the "endgame." He described the process as “sausage being made,” indicating that while the bill’s passage through an initial vote marks a milestone, the legislative path forward is still unpredictable and subject to change.

Ad

Kevin O’Leary highlighted the contentious nature of the U.S. tax bill process, pointing to fiscal divisions, debt concerns, and market conditions as key factors shaping its uncertain trajectory.

Shark Tank typically airs Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC and streams on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More