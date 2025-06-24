“It’s so toxic, I’m sick of it" - 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah reacts to Sarper criticising her as a partner

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 19, Tell All Part 1, premiered on TLC on June 22, 2025. The reunion-themed episode brought back all the cast members, one last time, to share an update on their respective relationships and reflect on the major things that took place in the recent season.

Sarper, who married Shekinah at the end of the season, appeared visibly unhappy during the reunion episode, seemingly frustrated with their marriage. He revealed that the couple had frequent arguments, which repeatedly escalated into major fights—one of which led to him being kicked out of the house just one month after their wedding.

Later in the episode, Sarper admitted that Shekinah makes him “crazy”. He even warned that she would lose him because of her attitude, and would regret it "like a dog."

Shekinah eventually broke down into tears after hearing Sarper's comments, calling it a "toxic" behavior and expressing that she was sick of it.

“It’s so toxic, I’m sick of it,” the 90 Day Fiancé star told Sarper during the episode.

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper reveals that he was kicked out of the house within the first month of their marriage

During the initial parts of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, contestant Sarper was very excited about marrying Shekinah. He moved to the US for his partner, and even talked about making changes in his life for her.

However, as the season progressed and things got complicated in his relationship with Shekinah, Sarper began to worry.

After the prenup and AirTag incidents, the situation got even worse. Sarper got scared and began doubting himself if he was making a mistake marrying for the second time, considering how he had a bad experience with his first marriage.

Despite all the issues, Sarper and Shekinah went through with their planned wedding ceremony and got married. However, looking at the Tell All episode, things might have possibly gotten beyond repair.

The couple's Tell-All segment started with a video shared by Shekinah featuring Sarper removing his wedding ring and leaving the house on Christmas day, just after one of their fight.

Reflecting on the incident, Sarper revealed that he removed the ring because he was kicked out of the house and was left to spend 10 days at a rental. Shekinah chimed in, adding that the incident took place less than a month after they got married

Sarper explained that the Christmas Day incident was triggered by the accumulation of the small arguments they had been having leading up to it.

“I need to be more calm, but I cannot. It’s not my character,” the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

Shekinah claimed that her partner continued to threaten her by talking about going back to Turkey and sleeping with everyone in the country.

Her friend Dan chimed in that a man claiming to be 1,000% in love with her would never treat her that way. Moreover, he felt their relationship wasn't as healthy as it looked on the surface.

Dan claimed that in the four months following their wedding ceremony, Shekinah wasn't able to meet her friends and had also lost a lot of weight in the process.

“I feel like he doesn't truly love me if he can so easily get up and leave. He’s not a supportive partner, period. So I just started feeling really upset. I’m not okay. I’m having a moment. I feel alone,” Shekinah reacted in her confessional.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

