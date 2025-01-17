Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reunion part one recap: Angelina and Vinny compete while Sammi opens up about her IVF journey

The first part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reunion aired on January 16, 2025, with the cast coming together to discuss key moments from the season. Hosted by Justina Valentine, the episode covered a trivia competition between Angelina and Vinny, as well as a conversation about Sammi’s IVF journey.

The trivia segment involved questions from various categories, with Angelina and Vinny answering to determine who would be named the "Ultimate Staten Island scholar." The rest of the cast observed and reacted as the two competed.

In another segment, Sammi spoke about her IVF journey, sharing her experience and discussing the response from viewers. She reflected on her decision to talk about the journey publicly, and described the support she received from fans and her partner, Justin.

Trending

The discussion also included input from other cast members about the topic and how it was handled during this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina and Vinny’s Staten Island trivia face-off in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The reunion episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation began with the host Justina Valentine announcing a competition between Angelina and Vinny to see who could claim the title of the "Ultimate Staten Island scholar." The challenge consisted of questions across various subjects, and the two contestants used pads to write down their answers.

The competition began with a social studies question:

“Columbus sailed in 1492, what were the names of his three ships?”

Both contestants answered correctly, bringing the score to 1-1. The second question focused on art history: “Who painted the Mona Lisa?” Angelina incorrectly guessed Picasso, while Vinny answered Da Vinci, bringing the score to 2-1 in Vinny’s favor.

The challenge continued with a spelling question,

“Spell the word ‘precedent,’” but neither contestant answered correctly, resulting in no points awarded.

A math question followed, requiring them to calculate the sum of Mike’s kids, Nicole’s kids, minus Jenni’s kids, and multiply by the number of times Angelina and Vinny hooked up. Both contestants answered correctly, maintaining a narrow gap with a score of 3-2.

For the final question, “What states border New Jersey?” both didn't get the answer right, concluding the competition. Justina declared Vinny the winner, as he had more points compared to Angelina.

Sammi shares her IVF journey

Later in this episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi opened up about her ongoing IVF journey, a topic she had previously kept private. When asked by the host about her decision to share this on the show, Sammi reflected on the "overwhelming" response she received from fans.

“I actually cannot believe how many people are going through similar situations,” she shared.

She explained that hearing others’ stories and experiences has been both comforting and educational. The host then turned to Jenni, asking if she felt upset about Sammi initially keeping her journey private. Jenni replied that she fully supported Sammi’s decision, emphasizing the importance of mental health.

Nicole added that the experience was "personal and emotional," and that Sammi was right to navigate it with her partner, Justin.

Sammi also shared the challenges of maintaining privacy during filming. She described sneaking around to avoid revealing her situation, even pretending to drink alcohol at times.

“I was nervous about that,” she admitted.

On Justin’s role in her journey, Sammi called him her “backbone,” saying he had been a constant source of support during difficult moments. While the journey is still ongoing, she expressed hope and determination to one day achieve her goal of becoming pregnant.

Watch the reunion part 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airing on January 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback