Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 — Release date, trailer, and what to expect

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 8 is set to be released on MTV on May 29, 2025, and will be set in Miami Beach. The new season will see the cast members reunite after five years. Jersey Shore Family Vacation began airing on MTV fifteen years ago and the new season will see the entire cast commemorate the same, which took place in Seaside Heights.

The group of housemates created memories at the Jersey Shore and on their vacations across the US and abroad with their friends, partners, and families. In season 8, fans will see them at a different stage in their lives as they entertain them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 trailer shows a glimpse of how wild things can get

All the main characters from Jersey Shore will reunite in season 8 and fans will get to see Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny, Mike, Deena, Angelina, Ronnie, and Sammi.

The trailer, which was released on YouTube on April 18, 2025, shows the cast having a wild summer filled with drama, humor, and some touching moments. It also shows the group reflecting on their trip, commemorating 15 years of Jersey history.

The trailer for season 8 of the show sees the cast members discussing significant life changes as they return to the original Shore house. They discuss how the chaos and upheaval that come with aging while preserving the family vibe.

All nine cast members attended the celebration at Seaside on December 3, 2024, to commemorate the show's 15th anniversary. The season will see a pregnant Sammi return to the previous house. Cast member Angelina Pivarnick hinted that her ex-boyfriend Vinny "2.0" Tortorella might make an appearance in the next season during the January 23 reunion episode.

Some moments from the series will include Angelina pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a pop star and creating her debut album. Deena will be seen overcoming her worries and becoming a PTA member. DJ Pauly D will invite the team to Jamaica to visit his girlfriend Nikki's hometown.

Jenni will be seen making her directorial debut with her long-awaited horror flick. Meanwhile, Mike will get a new style and lead the roommates down south, where the term DTF takes on a new meaning to determine who's Down To Farm. Snooki will find some revelation about her biological family and prepare to open her new store in Nashville.

Ronnie will continue to work on himself while Sammi will embrace new beginnings with her path to motherhood and a wedding on the horizon. Vinny will continue his hunt for love in the midst of taking his comedy tour on the road and training for the NYC Marathon.

Jersey Shore cast take on New York

Fans who have seen the trailer for the show are excited to see the cast reunite at the original house. They can anticipate a blend of new conflict, old memories, and personal development.

Catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premieres live on MTV on May 29, 2025.

