"Liarface" — The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon calls out Alexis for lying

Episode 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was released on November 14, 2024. The episode saw tensions rise between Shannon Storms Beador and Alexis Bellino during part two of the season 18 reunion.

The drama intensified when Shannon called out Alexis in a heated exchange.

"Liarface, you lied to me that day," said Shannon.

Shannon accused her of falsehoods regarding ongoing lawsuits involving the former’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino, and current fiancé, John Janssen. As fans tuned in, they witnessed an intense back-and-forth that added fuel to their longstanding feud.

The episode featured Alexis confronting Shannon over personal and legal disputes, including allegations of Shannon nearly running over John’s daughter and legal action against Shannon for defamation and unpaid loans. Shannon, in return, accused Alexis of lying and being what she termed “John’s mouthpiece.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Heated exchange in reunion

Alexis joined The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion stage to address several sensitive matters. One of the key flashpoints involved allegations that Shannon nearly harmed John Janssen’s daughter.

According to Alexis, she brought up this incident in a "weak moment," though Shannon claimed it wasn't the case.

“You have a really strange relationship with the truth,” Alexis shouted at Shannon, escalating the tension.

Shannon responded by accusing Alexis of copying her ex-fiancé John's words.

“Stop being John’s mouthpiece!” said Shannon.

The dispute became even more tense when Shannon referenced Alexis’s previous threats to release videos related to the incident. Alexis clarified that John had never intended to use the videos as leverage, denying any extortion.

A history of legal battles

The underlying conflict between Shannon and Alexis dates back to legal cases involving Alexis's ex-husband, Jim Bellino. Jim sued Shannon for defamation in 2018, which stemmed from Shannon's allegations about his business practices.

During the reunion, Shannon brought up the fact that Alexis sent her a cease-and-desist letter, accusing her of lying about the Bellinos’ involvement in the legal action. Alexis firmly denied any formal involvement in the lawsuits.

“There was no court document. It was not a cease and desist,” she stated.

Despite this, Shannon insisted Alexis had been actively engaged in Jim’s legal maneuvers. As Alexis tried to explain the situation, she emphasized that she only sent a warning text on Jim’s behalf, urging Shannon to retract her statements.

“Whether I sent that text or not, Jim was going to sue your a**,” Alexis concluded, maintaining her distance from the legal proceedings.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Reunion drama

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion didn’t stop at Shannon and Alexis’s feud. Other cast members were also drawn into the fray. Jenn Pedranti defended her relationship once again, particularly in response to accusations about her partner, Ryan.

Tamra Judge also faced scrutiny, with the episode revealing further tensions between her and Jenn. Jenn expressed frustration at Tamra’s aggressive behavior, even referencing Michelle Obama’s famous quote:

“When they go low, we go high.”

Another highlight was the appearance of Emily Simpson, who used her legal expertise to weigh in on the Shannon-Alexis argument. Emily pointed out that Alexis had indeed been listed as “an interested party” on the cease and desist letter. However, Alexis continued to insist she had no direct involvement in the case, aside from sending one warning text.

The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to air on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

