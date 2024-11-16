Love is Blind: Argentina episode 6: Which couples are still together?

Episode 6 of Love is Blind: Argentina premiered on November 13, showing engaged couples navigating life beyond the pods and their honeymoon. Among the seven engaged couples, Matias and Brenda chose to leave the show early, with Matias expressing a need to return to his hometown for clarity. Their current relationship status remains uncertain.

The other Love is Blind: Argentina couples, Emily & Santiago, Maria & Mauricio, Jose & Florencia, Florfi and Tom, and Julieta & Ezequiel were still together as of episode 6 and were preparing for their upcoming wedding ceremonies.

Emily and Santiago (engaged in episode 1)

Emily and Santiago were the first couple to make it official and got engaged in the first episode. Their connection was cemented from the get-go as Santiago had a dream about Emily's name even before meeting her.

The Love is Blind: Argentina contestant met Emily's large family in episode 6 and immediately felt a strong sense of belonging with them. During the meeting, he was open about his feelings toward his fiance and also informed Emily's family about their upcoming wedding ceremony.

"It's important to me that they know what I went through in the pods. I want it to be clear, I'm notw here to mess around," Santiago said in his confessional.

Maria and Mauricio (engaged in episode 2)

Maria proposed to Mauricio in episode 2, sharing that she was drawn to his confidence and unwavering support. While the couple seemed perfectly in sync on the first day of their honeymoon, they quietly grappled with intimacy issues.

After returning from their honeymoon the couple sat down with other engaged couples in Love is Blind: Argentina episode 6 to discuss the current status of their relationship.

"I joined this experiment knowing I wanted to meet the love of my life. We found a great connection on our last dates in the pods, and living together has strengthened us even more. It's taken our connection to a new level. We're learning more about each other," Maria said in his confessional."

Florfi and Tom (engaged in episode 2)

Florfi and Tom connect over similar personalities and interests. Tom proposed to Florfi in episode 2 and they were deleted to see each other during the face reveal.

The Love is Blind: Argentina couple participated in a pod-building activity in episode 6. During the activity, Tom expressed in his confessional that he enjoyed these types of activities with Florfi. He felt like they were "crafting" their relationship together and building something while focusing on the present.

Despite the shared strong connection, Florfi was still not ready for marriage. She shared in her confessional:

"At this stage in our relationship, I feel super at ease with Tom. I feel so connected to him. But I'm not sure yet if I'll be ready for marriage. While I love him very much, I don't know if that will be enough."

Julieta and Ezequiel (engaged in episode 3)

In Love is Blind: Argentina episode 3, Julieta initially had reservations about Ezequiel after seeing him for the first time following their engagement. However, after getting some time to reflect she was at ease and welcomed their connection with open arms.

Their relationship still had a few roadblocks. While Ezequiel was open and consistently expressed his affection for Julieta, he felt taken aback by her lack of reciprocation, as she didn’t show the same level of warmth toward him.

"I'm not super sweet, I'm aware of that. I'm not the most affectionate person in the world. For me, it's a work in progress. She gets so excited. I'm working on it. I can't just magically transform into dulce de leche overnight," Julieta shared in her confessional in episode 6.

Florencia and Jose (returned in episode 5)

Florencia and Jose were focusing on different suitors when they were in pods. After their previous connection failed, the two Love is Blind: Argentina contestants found each other and got engaged later in the experiment.

Florencia shared in episode 6 that they didn't join the rest of the engaged couple in Tulum for the honeymoon because at that point their "relationship wasn't quite ready for that". The couple continued to date after the pods and returned to the experiment in episode 5.

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 1 to 8 are now available to stream on Netflix.

