Love is Blind: Argentina Episode 9 recap: Drama unfolds at the bachelor and bachelorette parties

Love is Blind: Argentina released its final set of episodes on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In episode 9, titled, Ghosts from Pods Past, the couples made last-minute wedding arrangements. While some contemplated the choices that led them to this stage of the social experiment, others looked forward to starting a new chapter as husband and wife.

However, relationship dynamics were threatened when the couples met with their old flames at the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Insecurity and suspicion overwhelmed some, while others found closure.

Florencia worried about Jose Luis' meeting with Florencia, his initial connection from the pods. Her insecurity escalated when she discovered he had written Julieta a letter during the initial stage of the experiment. However, Jose Luis dismissed her concerns by ending his connection with Julieta.

Agustina and Emily clashed at the party, which wedged a gap between Emily and her partner, Santiago. The growing tension compelled Santiago to consider leaving the show. Meanwhile, Maria Emilia expressed concerns about Mauricio's fixation with her appearance. Later, Julieta met with Ezequiel's brother, while Florencia and Jose Luis arrived at their wedding venue.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"As the couples' wedding dates approach fears about the future intertwine with bubbling enthusiasm. But first: bachelor and bachelorette parties."

What happened in Love is Blind: Argentina Episode 9?

The episode started with a conversation between Santiago and Emily regarding the former's anger issue. When Emily stated that she disliked his outbursts and "mean" behavior, it impacted Santiago who agreed to rework himself to benefit their relationship.

In another episode segment, Julieta met with a designer to create her wedding dress. Although enthusiastic about having a customized attire, finalizing the little details overwhelmed the Love is Blind: Argentina star. It made her realize how close she was to her wedding day.

Meanwhile, Florencia introduced Jose Luis to her father via video call. Despite their troubled relationship, Florencia hoped her father would walk her down the aisle and compensate for her late mother's absence.

Later that night, Florencia discovered that Jose Luis had written a letter to Julieta in the pods. Despite Jose Luis' reassurances, the discovery compelled Florencia to doubt his feelings for her.

"If Jose Luis wrote Julieta a letter, and made promises he can't keep, how can I trust he won't make and break promises to me after we get married?" Julieta said.

The Love is Blind: Argentina star worried that their relationship dynamic would suffer when Jose Luis would meet Julieta at the bachelor party.

While speaking to some of the cast members at the bachelor party, Mauricio confessed he disliked how Maria Emilia dressed sometimes. Meanwhile, Maria Emilia confided in a friend, admitting that Mauricio's comments often made her insecure about her body.

The Love is Blind: Argentina star recalled how he advised her to exercise more, eat less sugar, and apply hyaluronic acid to her nose and mouth. Those suggestions bothered Maria Emilia and she wondered if it would hamper their connection. However, later in the episode, Mauricio clarified that he was only joking and would never want her to change her appearance.

When the rest of the cast arrived at the party, tension started to build. Agustina's presence bothered Emily but she was determined to have a conversation with her.

"When I saw Agustina, I didn't wanna talk to her. I couldn't fake it," she said.

Meanwhile, Maria Emilia interacted with Marino, one of her connections from the pods. Although it bothered Mauricio, he said it did not make him jealous because he trusted his partner.

Things escalated when Agustina pulled Emily aside for a conversation. Emily expressed that Agustina's comment about her relationship with Santiago hurt her, but Agustina refused to take responsibility.

"The last day, you said you didn't believe my feelings for Santiago were real, and you thought I was just putting on a show. That really hurt because I thought you were my friend," Emily said.

Soon, Santiago intervened, complaining about how Agustina's comments projected him in a bad light. He criticized her for destabilizing his relationship with Emily. Nonetheless, the Love is Blind: Argentina star apologized to Agustina for misleading her in the pods.

Julieta and Jose Luis addressed their unresolved feelings during a private conversation. They admitted that they were unsure of their feelings for each other, which led to their breakup. The Love is Blind: Argentina stars agreed to put their differences behind them and move on with their relationships. Florencia's worries rested once Jose Luis got closure.

The day after the party, Santiago and Emily got into a disagreement at the gym, which wedged a gap between them. Santiago felt humiliated and unhappy with how Emily treated her. Consequently, he contemplated leaving the show. Later, Julieta met with Ezequiel's brother, who blessed the couple and looked forward to seeing Ezequiel start a new chapter in his life.

Florencia and Jose Luis arrived at the venue to get dressed for their wedding. Florencia became emotional upon meeting her brother and father, while Jose Luis had a heartfelt conversation with his mother, Blanca. Blanca worried that Florencia's arrival would impact her relationship with her son.

Despite the doubts, the Love is Blind: Argentina couple looked forward to tying the knot. The episode ended before they revealed their final decision.

Stream Love is Blind: Argentina exclusively on Netflix.

