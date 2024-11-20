Love is Blind Argentina finale recap: Three couples say “I do” while one parts ways

The two final episodes of Love is Blind Argentina were released on November 20, 2024, on Netflix. The Argentinian version of the American dating reality show came to an end with the viewers getting a glimpse into the couples' wedding ceremonies. By choosing to get married or leaving the altar, the couples in the social experiment seemed to answer the question of whether love was truly blind.

The first season of Love is Blind Argentina saw seven couples get engaged but Matias and Brenda chose to leave early. This was because Matias wanted to go back to his hometown for more clarity. Additionally, Tom and Florfi also quit the show because Florfi wasn't sure about the idea of marriage. Eva and Roberto were another couple that bit the dust following arguments and differences in opinions.

José Luis and Florencia, Ezequiel and Julieta, Emily and Santiago, and Maria Emilia and Mauricio walked down the Love is Blind aisle. However, three of these couples tied the knot while Maria Emilia and Mauricio said no.

The three couples who tied the knot in Love is Blind Argentina finale

José Luis and Florencia walked down the aisle in the previous episode but it was left on a cliffhanger as it cut off right before showing their final decision. The finale opened with the officiator asking them if they would accept each other as husband and wife.

Before saying "yes", José Luis read out a letter.

"In a short time, we've shared so many adventures, and on those adventures, I discovered you are wonderful, incredibly funny, and intelligent. However, I've tried to listen to my heart to make the right choice," he read out.

José Luis' statement left the viewers a little shocked as they seemingly believed that he was going to say no. However, the cast member added that he did want to marry Florencia. When the officiator asked Florencia the same question, she also seemingly scared the wedding guests.

"I'm sorry but...my choice is no, I can't... I can't imagine a life without you," she said.

The two then got married before viewers were shown what happened with the rest of the couples. Ezequiel and Julieta went go-carting before their big day, followed by a dinner date, where they reassured each other of their love. Julieta and Ezequeil then saw wedding dresses with friends and family.

On the aisle when the officiant asked Julieta if she wanted to marry Ezequiel, she immediately said yes. When Ezequiel was asked the same, he took some time to say "I do."

On the other hand, before walking down the aisle, Emily and Santiago met at a restaurant to clear their doubts. Santiago admitted to having a lot of mixed emotions and feeling distanced from Emily over the last few hours.

He was blunt with Emily when he said that he believed they may not be "compatible in the way" they expressed what they didn't like.

Emily had previously stated that her fiancé had a "short fuse." In a confessional, her fiancé on Love is Blind looked at the arguments they had over the previous month.

However, they reassured each other and got into their wedding attire alongside their friends and family. Santiago had tears in his eyes when he saw Emily walking down to him. They both said yes to each other and walked away as husband and wife.

Maria Emilia said no to Mauricio on the aisle and read out a letter explaining her decision, as she admitted to feeling "a bit overwhelmed."

"I'm stuck between formalizing our union and feeling a bit overwhelmed, confused, sad, and slightly frustrated because of a lack of ownership and recurring behaviors that were painful to experience," Maria Emilia added.

She said that she came to Love is Blind because she was looking for peace and love in her life. She thanked Mauricio for the journey and apologized to him for any hurt she caused him. She then said she couldn't marry him and walked away.

The Love is Blind Argentina reunion will be released on November 28, on Netflix.

