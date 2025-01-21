Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episode 10 recap: Estelita confronts Eliza while Amara and Florence get into an argument

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episode 10, titled Tea N’ Tea, premiered on January 20 on VH1. The episode kicked off with Florence El Luche confronting Shay Johnson about becoming friends with Amara La Negra, despite knowing that Florence was upset with her.

Shay explained that she and Amara were having a conversation about Florence's husband, clarifying that things weren't as bad as Florence had assumed. Shay later attempted to mend the rift between Florence and Amara, but the conversation quickly escalated into an argument.

Elsewhere in the episode, Estelita Quintero confronted Eliza Reign about the rumors she had heard regarding her Love & Hip Hop Miami cast mate.

What happened on Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episode 10?

Shay tries to mend things between Florence and Amara

Trending

At the start of Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episode 10, Florence was mad at Shay for making amends with Amara. So she invited Shay to her store to discuss the matter.

When Shay stepped foot in Florence's store, she noticed that her products were taken off the shelf. Florence explained to Shay that she took her product line down because she couldn't believe she had become friends with Amara.

Florence added that she was extremely mad at her for doing that, even though she knew that Amara had badmouthed her.

"I'm talking about us. I gave you a chance in my life. You have been to my business... I did all that for you because I thought we were friends," the Love & Hip Hop Miami star told Shay.

Shay revealed that she recently spoke with Amara about Florence's husband. According to Amara, Florence's husband was crying to her about getting back with Florence.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star further clarified that things weren’t as Florence believed. She suggested that Florence should have a conversation with Amara to clear the air.

"Now that I am single, I wanna build a circle of close female friends. And this is why I want Amara and Florence to mend their issue," Shay shared in confessional.

At the end of the episode, Shay invited Florence and Amara to her party, hoping the two Love & Hip Hop: Miami castmates could have a chat and resolve their issues.

Florence asked Amara what her problem was, mentioning that she had felt odd energy from the latter since they first met. She brought up Amara's lipstick launch, where she had purchased one of the products, but pointed out that Amara never shipped it.

Later, when Amara attended her launch, Florence expressed feeling disrespected by Amara’s offer of a loan for her shop. She also accused Amara of flirting with her husband. However, Amara clarified that she wasn’t flirting with him but was simply offering advice to help improve his relationship with Florence.

Amara then accused Florence of flirting with her partner, which led to an argument between the two Love & Hip Hop: Miami castmates.

Estelita confronts Eliza

Elsewhere in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6, episode 10, Miami Tip and Eliza sat down to discuss their recent argument. Eliza apologized to Miami Tip for getting upset and cursing at her.

Estelita later joined the conversation and told Eliza that she learned from Flo that she had been going around telling people that Estelita stole her company name.

"I have so much going on in my life right now. I don't have time to be waking up and dealing with the, he say she say. I'm focused on real estate. I'm focused on being a grandmother," Eliza responded.

This prompted Estelita to reveal that she had also learned from Flo that the Love & Hip Hop Miami star only wanted to meet the baby when the cameras were around and didn't actually care about the baby.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 6 episodes air every Monday on VH1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback