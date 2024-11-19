Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 premiere recap — Blac Chyna moves bicoastal, and Amara confronts Florence over engagement drama

The sixth season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiered on November 18, 2024, bringing viewers back to the Miami music scene with new drama and relationship tension. The season opener showcased Angela 'Blac Chyna' White making a significant life change as she moved from Los Angeles to Miami with her boyfriend, Derrick Milano.

Angela’s move stirred excitement and concern as she navigated the challenge of leaving her children in Los Angeles while pursuing new opportunities in Miami. Derrick, eager to return to his Miami roots, reminisced about his younger days and the excitement of making music in the city.

On the other hand, Amara faced troubles with her engagement, leading her to confront Florence and Eliza over their public comments on her fiancé’s loyalty. This dispute ultimately ended in a physical fight between Amara and Florence.

Angela's move to Miami in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Angela "Blac Chyna" White took a major step in her life by moving to Miami with her boyfriend, Derrick Milano. As they packed up and prepared for the journey, Angela asked Derrick if he was excited about the move. Derrick replied,

"That’s not even a question. I can’t wait to be in Miami."

For Derrick, this was more than just a move; it was a chance to revisit a place that held many memories from his past. He explained that he saw Miami as a vacation spot to relax, catch up with old friends, and dive back into the lifestyle he enjoyed years ago.

"My Miami days were the best days of my life," he said.

Angela, however, had mixed feelings. Leaving her children behind in Los Angeles was not an easy choice. She worried about how their schedules with their fathers would make it hard for her to stay close to them.

Derrick understood her concerns but stayed focused on the excitement of returning to his old place. He recalled his time in Miami between the ages of 18 and 26, when he made music, performed concerts, and enjoyed the nightlife.

Amara confronted Florence and Eliza over engagement drama in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Amara La Negra faced a difficult situation in her engagement after hearing rumors from her friends Florence and Eliza in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. On Brooke's advice, Amara met with them to clear the air. Eliza arrived first and sensed tension from Amara.

"You don’t look happy to see me," Eliza said.

Florence arrived soon after, and the conversation quickly became heated. Amara expressed her disappointment, saying that Florence and Eliza knew about her engagement with Safaree but chose to discuss his loyalty issues publicly rather than directly with her in Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Florence responded by saying she tried to warn Amara but felt ignored. Florence accused Amara of being jealous, which only fueled the argument further. Amara fired back, calling Florence "broke." Florence countered by mentioning her recent $2 million house purchase, saying she was far from broke.

Amara dismissed her claim, saying that only broke people bragged about money. Florence defended her actions, explaining that she wanted to inform Amara about Safaree’s rumored infidelity, but Amara didn’t take it well.

The argument spiraled out of control, leading to a physical fight between Amara and Florence. Eliza and others separated them, ending the meeting with unresolved tensions.

Fans can watch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

