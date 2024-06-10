Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 trailer breakdown — 4 major takeaways

Love is Blind, the hit Netflix dating show, has introduced viewers to new spinoffs, including Love Is Blind: Brazil. With its profound success, the series is back with a new season set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This show features contestants who wish to find love based on emotional connection in pods.

In this social experiment, participants meet their potential love interest face-to-face only after they get engaged. Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4's official trailer was posted to Netflix's YouTube account on May 22, 2024. The trailer description reads:

"This reality show features participants who are looking for true love for the second time in their lives. But, in this case, they will choose their future partners without meeting them in person."

4 main highlights from the Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 trailer

1) A second chance at love

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 will introduce viewers to a different format. Following a similar pattern to the Love is Blind franchise spinoffs, this season will give divorcees and people who had their hearts broken a second chance at love.

They will look for someone with whom they are compatible through emotional intimacy. Only people who previously were in a long-term commitment and are now single are a part of this experiment. In the trailer, one of the participants mentions:

"Those of us who have been hitched before will now get a second chance at marriage."

2) New cast members

As mentioned before, the cast members of Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 will get a chance to explore their options by removing the physical attraction factor. They include people who were about to get married or were in a serious relationship, but things didn't go as planned. The cast includes:

Patrick Ribeiro, 32, Traffic Manager

Ariela Carasso, 34, Events Director

Vanessa Kurashiki, 33, Lawyer

Ingrid Santa Rita, 33, Architect

Alexandre Thomaz, 34, Businessman

Gabriel Kaled, 31, Economist

Muriel De Aquino Silva, 36, Sales Executive

Leandro Marçal, 32, Personal Trainer

Marilia Pinheiro, 37, Banker

Leonardo Plácido, 34, Lawyer

Rodrigo Knoeller, 40, Marketing Manager

Evandro Pinto, 35, Security Personnel

Marcia Ishimoto, 34, Event Promoter

Renata Giaffredo, 33, Lawyer

André Romano, 30, Compliance Analyst

One of the cast members says that they are ready for a fresh start:

"I really do want to build a family and get married. And I think its time for me to find love."

Another one mentions that she is hopeful to find her person and still believes in love:

"I'm sure there's still someone out there for me."

3) Season 3 show hosts return

Hosts for the upcoming season are Klebber Toldeo and Camila Queiroz, known as the celebrity power couple in Brazil. Both of them share the same profession in acting; however, Camila is also a model. In the trailer, Klebber welcomes the cast members and says:

"This time we decided to bring on people who have had their hearts broken in the past, but still believe in finding love."

4) Drama and conflicts

In this season, viewers will witness a dramatic turn of events as couples struggle to establish the same bond they had in the pods. Each couple will try to adjust to their partner's life and figure out whether their relationship will last in the long term. In the trailer, one of the cast mates confesses he didn't love his partner anymore.

"I'm not gonna keep saying 'I love you' if that's not how I feel. Full stop," he said.

Stream Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 exclusively on Netflix from June 19 onwards.