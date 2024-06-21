Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 - Who does Vanessa choose in episode 3?

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 were released on Netflix on June 19, 2024. Episode 3 titled Royal Honeymoon mainly revolved around contestants, including Vanessa, Leonardo, Rodrigo, Leandro, Ingrid, Renata and Alexandre.

Since the beginning, Vanessa Kurashiki was spending time with both Leonardo Plácido and Rodrigo Knoeller. She was confused about choosing either one of them. She also discussed her confusion with other women on the show, occasionally. However, Vanessa finally made up her mind and chose Leonardo Plácido in episode 3.

The episode also showcased Renata and Alexandre’s first meeting, followed by another one between Ingrid and Leandro. Later on, couples who said yes to each other went to enjoy their time together at the Rio de Rastro Mountain range in Santa Catarina.

Trending

The official synopsis of third episode read:

"Tarot readings and symbolic rings guide contestants as they choose partners for the honeymoon phase. But will it be magical for everyone?"

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4: Vanessa picks Leonardo Plácido as her final choice in episode 3

Vanessa Kurashiki, 34, is a lawyer and one of the contestants on Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4. Meanwhile, Leonardo is also a lawyer like Vanessa and Rodrigo Knoeller is a Marketing Manager by profession. Both of them liked Vanessa since they started spending time in the pods with her. Eventually when they got to know about this love triangle, they decided that they would let Vanessa choose.

She also shared in her confessional that she didn’t want to hurt anyone. Because whoever she would choose, the other one was not going to be happy about it.

Still from Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 episode 3: Vanessa Kurashiki (Image via Netflix)

Rodrigo told Vanessa that:

"Out of all the girls I met yesterday, I had the best time with you.It was fu*king amazing, for real. I got back to the lounge feeling great. But then you talked to Leo. He was then on cloud nine just like I was. And that really got me questioning myself."

While Vanessa said she was confused about making the choice. She told Rodrigo that:

"I’m just all mixed up right now. Because when I’m talking with you, I can clearly picture a future together, in my imagination. But when I’m talking to him (Leo), I picture a completely different future. And I like both the futures. I think both of them are beautiful in totally different ways."

In the women’s lounge, Vanessa mentioned:

"At this point, I’m waiting for a sign from the universe. I am just gonna keep asking for a sign, every day."

She got quite emotional with fellow female contestants because it was hard for her to come to the conclusion. Still, she said that she would be making the choice, soon. Because the more time she was going to take, it would hurt even more.

Finally, when Vanessa made up her mind, she chose Leonardo Plácido.

Still from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4: Vanessa Kurashiki (Image via Netflix)

She told Leonardo that:

"I really hope that together we are able to build something really wonderful. Something that we can. I hope this is the start of a beautiful love story, so we can tell everyone. So we can tell everyone that, yeah, the love of your life could be right by yourside."

On the other hand, when Rodrigo came to know about Vanessa’s decision, he was sad. He shared in his confessional:

"It’s like when the whole world is moving backwards."

Vanessa apologized to Rodrigo for not choosing him, and both were quite emotional.

After she paired up with Leonardo, the duo talked about many things in their further sessions. They discussed Vanessa’s childhood, Leo’s fear of heights, and a lot more,

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.