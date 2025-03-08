Love Is Blind season 7 and 8: Which couples are still together?

Since its debut in 2020, Love Is Blind has continued to challenge traditional dating by encouraging participants to form deep emotional connections before ever meeting in person. Viewers see participants form genuine relationships only through conversations and watch their favorite couples find love. Fans of Love Is Blind eagerly await to see which couples will defy the odds and make it in the real world.

Ad

Some couples from Love Is Blind Season 7 and Season 8 have continued to thrive even after the cameras stopped rolling, while others have faced challenges. Currently, Garrett and Taylor from Season 7 and Daniel and Taylor from Season 8 remain together.

Meet the couples from Love Is Blind seasons 7 and 8 that are still together

Season 7: Garrett and Taylor

Ad

Trending

Garrett and Taylor were the first couple to get engaged in Season 7, which premiered on October 2, 2024. Both work in science, and the couple developed a strong connection during the Love Is Blind experiment. They are still together and have been enjoying their marriage for over a year.

At the Season 7 reunion, Garrett shared details of their life, highlighting their travels. Regarding their plans to move to Washington, D.C., from Fredericksburg, Virginia, Garrett said:

Ad

"We're excited about starting a life there together and seeing where it goes."

Garrett said that it was tough to share time between San Diego, where Taylor grew up, and their current residence in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He also discussed how his passion for fashion had increased since marrying Taylor, crediting her with the transformation.

Ad

Garrett said that having married someone as stylish as Taylor inspired him to take greater care of his looks. Taylor, on her part, said she was looking forward to their future together and emphasized their shared vision for the future, adding:

"When you get married, you become a unit. Home is with Garrett, so I'm excited to figure out this next chapter with you."

Ad

Season 8: Daniel and Taylor

Daniel and Taylor's journey began with a lighthearted moment when Daniel jokingly proposed to Taylor shortly after meeting on Season 8, which premiered on February 14, 2025. The couple quickly connected over shared interests and a mutual sense of humor. Daniel's immediate affection for Taylor, including referring to her as "the mother of my kids," created an instant bond.

Their emotional connection deepened as they shared personal insecurities and a love for Christmas. Daniel even gifted Taylor a Christmas stocking that she had as a child. Despite some early concerns, including Taylor's suspicion that Daniel had followed her on Instagram before the Love Is Blind experiment, the couple moved forward with the process.

Ad

Ad

After confronting Daniel, Taylor was reassured when she found no evidence of prior interaction. Their relationship further progressed while they were in Honduras, where they drew closer. Daniel was sure about their relationship, stating that no matter how unusual their speedy pace may look, it seemed very natural and effortless for them.

They also met their families, which brought them even closer. They were called a "perfect match" by Daniel's father, and both families gave them full support. Their wedding day was their final step, as Taylor and Daniel declared their joy and commitment.

Ad

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," Daniel said, underscoring his joy at marrying Taylor.

While Taylor added:

"We are excited to start the next chapter as Mr. and Mrs. Hastings. "

Love Is Blind Seasons 7 and 8 are available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback