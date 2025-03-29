Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 — Meet the host

Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, which premiered on March 13, 2025, continues the reality dating experiment where singles form connections without seeing each other. The season introduces 30 new Swedish singles, who navigate relationships, engagements, and the decision to marry—all before ever meeting face-to-face.

Ad

Jessica Almenäs serves as the host for Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, returning after leading the first installment in 2024. A Swedish television presenter and journalist, Almenäs has an extensive background in broadcasting across various genres. Her role includes guiding participants through the experiment, from their initial conversations in the pods to their final decisions at the altar.

Everything to know about Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 host Jessica Almenäs

Background and personal life

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jessica Magdalena Therese Almenäs was born on 16 November 1975 in Luleå Cathedral Parish, Norrbotten County, Sweden. She is from Jokkmokk and comes from a sports background, having played basketball at the elite level for Brahe Basket.

She competed in the Miss Sweden beauty pageant in 1998 and came in second. In the same year, Almenäs represented her country at the Miss World pageant. She is also a relative of ice hockey player Oskar Sundqvist.

Ad

The Love Is Blind: Sweden host has three sons, born in 2005, 2009, and 2017. She has her first son with TV personality Johan Edlund and her youngest son with handball coach Patrik Fahlgren. She has juggled her private life over the years with a media career that cuts across several networks and positions.

Career and other ventures

Ad

According to her LinkedIn profile, Almenäs started her TV career in 2002, reporting trotting broadcasts for TV4. She then became a household name in the field of sports journalism, presenting Vinnare V75 between 2010 and 2015. She has reported on major sporting events, such as the Olympics, for Swedish networks.

Between 2006 and 2007 and from 2012 to 2016, Almenäs was a presenter at Nyhetsmorgon, a morning news and talk show. She hosted Let's Dance from 2008 to 2016, co-presenting with David Hellenius. She hosted Biggest Loser in 2010 and 2012 and presented Fotbollsgalan from 2004 to 2009. She has also hosted award ceremonies, such as Kristallen gala-show in 2008 and 2014.

Ad

In 2016, Almenäs transitioned to Kanal 5, where she has hosted Superstars since 2017. She covered the 2018 Winter Olympics for the network and co-hosted Vem kan slå Anja och Foppa starting in 2018. Her work has extended into other entertainment formats, including the comedy series Helt Perfekt in 2020 and Över Atlanten in 2021.

Ad

Beyond television, Almenäs co-hosts Träningspodden, a podcast focused on fitness and health. She has also published various books, including Stora Löparboken för kvinnor, Stora Träningsboken för kvinnor, and Stora Träningsboken för gravida. Moreover, she has worked as a moderator and event host.

Viewers of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 see how every couple's experience goes from meeting each other in the pods to making a final choice at the altar as they balance the stresses of the experiment.

Episode 1 to 9 of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 is now available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback