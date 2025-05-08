Love Island USA Season 7: Everything we know so far

Love Island USA season 7 was just announced by Peacock, and the latest teaser promises plenty of surprises. The American version of the British show has been around since 2019, but it gained similar popularity and praise as the British version last year.

Ad

Big personalities, unexpected eliminations, and lots of romance captivated viewers in the previous season. With Ariana Madix as host, a standout cast, and buzz on social media, Love Island USA dominated mainstream culture in the summer of 2024.

The seventh season of Love Island USA will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Except for Wednesdays, fresh episodes of the reality dating show will run daily.

Love Island USA release date and time for different regions

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9:00 PM June 3, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM June 3, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM June 3, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM June 4, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM June 4, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM June 4, 2025

Ad

Trending

Watch the fun teaser for season 7 of Love Island USA

Ad

Love Island returns for its seventh season, its fourth on Peacock, bringing a fresh group of Islanders to the Fiji villa in search of love. Iain Stirling will return as narrator. Fans can expect drama as new couples face challenges, shocking twists, surprise visitors, and the return of Casa Amor.

"What do you think about the next season of Love Island USA?" In the teaser, Iain Stirling, who serves as the show's narrator, responds to Ariana's question by saying, "Let's take a look." The two get an early look at the new season's seven bombshells, who are all decked out in beachwear, as they stare into a heart-shaped crystal ball.

Ad

As the video comes to a close, Ariana teases, "It's safe to say this season is looking pretty good."

Meet the host

Ad

Following the exits of Sarah Hyland and Arielle Vandenberg, Ariana Madix will host season seven again. After her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal swept the reality TV world, Ariana rose to fame.

The former cast member of Vanderpump Rules later appeared on Dancing With the Stars and featured in Broadway's Chicago. After participating in season 5, hosting Love Island USA seemed like the ideal career choice for her.

This season will include "jaw-dropping twists and turns," some "surprise guests," and brand-new tasks for the singles, according to the synopsis provided by Peacock. The new competitors have not yet been revealed. But now that Casa Amor is back in Fiji, fans have the opportunity to cast their votes and drastically alter the season's trajectory.

Ad

The official Love Island USA season 7 teaser doesn’t reveal much, including the identities of the new singles and bombshells. Ariana and Iain are the main focus, as fans have responded well to them. Additionally, Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a spin-off, is expected to debut on Peacock this summer.

Ad

The date of Beyond the Villa's release is still pending. However, we know that it will follow the cast as they "manage complicated relationships outside of the Love Island villa, newfound fame, changing friendships, and new careers." Season 6 fan favorites JaNa Craig, Arron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Serena Page, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington will be returning for this series.

So far, the season 7 cast has been kept under wraps. Since the reality series generally starts with an unknown cast, viewers will have to wait for the official cast revelation, which will hopefully surface sooner rather than later. Fans can check back to see when more details are revealed.

Ad

Watch Love Island USA season 7 premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET streaming only on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More