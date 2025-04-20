Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 8 recap: LaToya discusses her pregnancy while Anthony clashes with Brandon and Chelsea

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 released a new episode, titled Podcast Pop Off, on April 19, 2025. The segment showcased LaToya and Kolby discussing motherhood and its challenges. While LaToya confided that she experienced feelings she had never encountered before, Kolby assured her that it was not unnatural.

Kristina prepared to release her music while Brandon encouraged her to leave her comfort zone and learn how to perform. In another scene of the episode, Brandon was shown speaking with Bravo, discussing the latter's feud with Marcel, while Anthony spoke to Marcel about Bravo, criticizing Brandon's mentality.

The episode also showcased Anthony inviting Kristina to his podcast, which went off the rails when Brandon and Chelsea appeared with her.

What happened in Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 8?

The opening scene of Love & Marriage: Detroit saw LaToya discuss her pregnancy with Kolby, confessing that she had no energy to do anything and felt "overly emotional." Hearing that, Kolby shared her struggles with motherhood, saying she was the "mean parent" before breaking down, recalling everything she did for her children.

Kolby mentioned that she often wondered if she should step back from her career to give her children more time. The Love & Marriage: Detroit star admitted that although she felt like she needed a break from constantly looking after her children, she could not deny the support she received from them.

In another scene of the Love & Marriage: Detroit episode, Kristina attended Brandon's vocal boot camp, stating it was "hard" to return to music as it made her anxious. When Brandon told her to keep her vocals "pristine" even while dancing and moving on the stage, she said, "That gives me anxiety."

"That actually should excite you that it's that hard because that means that everybody can't do it," Brandon responded.

While Kristina wanted to simply make music, The Love & Marriage: Detroit star wanted her to commit herself to learning to perform. Kristina agreed but demanded Brandon's one-on-one attention. She then informed him that she had hired Chelsea to do brand management, before revealing that she had invited her to Anthony's podcast.

Later in the episode, Bravo spoke with Brandon and told him about Marcel apologizing for creating a scene at his anniversary. While Bravo was pleased, Brandon felt it was a "passive-aggressive apology." Elsewhere, Anthony discussed the anniversary dispute with Marcel, blaming Brandon for Bravo's behavior.

"Bravo been hanging around Brandon a lot, and they do the victim thing," he said.

While speaking to the cameras, the Love & Marriage: Detroit cast member added that Brandon gaslighted Bravo and made him look "crazy."

When Bravo opened up about his equation with Lakeita, Brandon advised him to share his location so she would be at peace, knowing where he was after work, but Bravo refused to. However, he acknowledged her concerns, saying they surfaced because she lost her father at a young age.

The episode then showcased Kimberly and Marcel deliberating on accepting Kristina's staycation invite. Although Kimberly appreciated Kristina extending the "olive branch," she felt unsure about the staycation because of their recent dispute. Meanwhile, Marcel agreed to do whatever Kimberly wanted.

Later in the Love & Marriage: Detroit episode, Kristina, Brandon, and Chelsea appeared on Anthony's podcast. Anthony was displeased to hear that he had to face Chelsea if he wanted to work with Kristina, since she was the latter's brand manager. Matters escalated soon after Chelsea questioned Anthony regarding their argument about Lyrique.

While Chelsea sought answers, Anthony refused to oblige, threatening to have her removed from his house.

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 releases new episodes every Saturday at 9 pm ET exclusively on OWN.

