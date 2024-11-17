Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 episode 3 recap - Tricia and Marques discuss divorce as the ladies' trip concludes

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 premiered on November 2, 2024, on OWN TV and the network owned by Oprah Winfrey released a new episode on November 16. In the previous episode, Stormi confronted Melody after a fan of the latter showed up at her warehouse. Sunni also opened up about her hopes of trying to have a baby.

The latest episode saw the ladies close out their girls' trip. Marques sat down with LaTricia and Ken and had a discussion about their impending divorce. Meanwhile, Latisha opened up to Marsau about the girls' trip to St. Thomas.

The official synopsis of Love and Marriage: Huntsville episode 3 read:

"The ladies' St. Thomas adventure wraps up with continued tension for Destiny and Sunni, but also with apologies and resolutions for the other women. Tricia finally meets with her husband Marques to discuss divorce, with her boyfriend Ken in tow."

What happened in Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 episode 3?

The Love and Marriage: Huntsville episode kicked off with Melody and Kimmi sharing positive feedback for the ladies after their recent outing in St. Thomas. Kimmi said that she hadn't previously gone on a girls' trip and hesitated initially when the rest of the ladies asked her to join.

Other ladies also chimed in and expressed their gratitude for inviting them and seeing how the castmates resolved their issues together. While everybody applauded Melody's efforts, Destiny seemed distant.

She said in her confessional that although she agreed that the trip was good, the ladies' overwhelming appreciation of Melody baffled her.

"I don't disagree that this had been a good trip and you've done a good job as a host. But it was like The Twilight Zone. Like, 'Oh, my God, you're amazing. Everything you do is perfect.' Can we just be ourselves? Can we be real? Can we sit in the moment and enjoy and everybody be on the same playing field? I don't know, this is just too much a**-kissing for me," Destiny expressed.

Latisha shared all the details with Marsau about the girls' trip as soon as she got back home. Latisha revealed that the girls talked about LaTricia and Martell going out. Marsau asked Latisha to let go of the conversation as he felt the situation would be resolved during the season.

Meanwhile, LaTricia got back home and had a chat with her boyfriend, Ken. In the previous episode, during the trip, the ladies mentioned how LaTricia was dating Ken despite not divorcing Marques. This irked the couple enough that they asked Marques to meet them and move forward with the divorce arrangement on Love and Marriage: Huntsville.

As Marques arrived, he stated his desire to move past the relationship as he wanted to start the next chapter of his life. Marques also wanted to clear the air in regards to Ken commenting on LaTricia's posts even before their split.

LaTricia didn't appreciate her husband's accusations and labeled him an "absentee" from her and the kids' lives. Not willing to stop, Marques questioned Ken as to how he was treating his kids. Ken explained that he had a good relationship with all of their kids as they got along well with his own kids.

As the conversation moved further on Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Ken told Marques that his intention wasn't to replace him, but rather be there for the kids and LaTricia.

"I got no beef with you. How can I make my household be comfortable when I got beef with you. It don't make sense. It's not gonna work," Ken said.

Marques acknowledged Ken's actions and took out the divorce papers which LaTricia would have to get notorized and sign. This shocked the latter as she expressed her suspicion that Marques still had feelings for her.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville airs each Saturday on Own TV.

