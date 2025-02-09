"Love this mindset" — Shark Tank fans react as Kevin O'Leary opens up about stepping out of his comfort zone

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is stepping into the world of acting. On February 5, 2024, he posted a video clip of his interview with Fox News on X, where he discussed his latest venture—an upcoming movie titled Marty Supreme.

In the caption, he mentioned:

"I've always believed if you want to stay sharp in your life, spend 30 percent of your day pursuing things outside of your comfort zone. Being a scripted actor is outside of my comfort zone. I have never had to read and learn this many lines before."

In the interview, the news anchor asked O’Leary about his visit to Tokyo and his experience trying something new. He explained that stepping outside of his comfort zone is crucial to staying sharp.

O’Leary revealed that acting is a new challenge for him, especially learning lines, which he noted were changed just an hour before the interview. He also shared that he had to memorize them before 5 am the next day.

Fans quickly reacted to his announcement on social media. One user praised his mindset, commenting:

“Love this mindset about growth! It's inspiring to see you challenge yourself with something completely new. Memorizing lines is tough but you'll be amazed at how your brain adapts with practice.”

Fans appreciated O’Leary’s thought of stepping out of comfort zone, calling it a "superpower."

“Great interview with Dan Parino. I had a hunch you'd be the one from Shark Tank worth keeping an eye on,” a comment read.

“So why the 2 watches on Gutfeld last night? Curious minds…,” one fan asked.

“Yes! Pushing myself out of my comfort zone is my superpower,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, one fan joked about his fellow Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban not liking his new project.

“Marc Cuban didn’t like this," a fan jokingly wrote on X.

"That’s an interesting turn of choice, but wish him well," a person said.

Maybe I should take your advice on crypto......or maybe not,” another user commented.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary's journey and his upcoming movie

Kevin O’Leary announced on X that he would make his acting debut in Marty Supreme, a sports drama set to release in 2025. The film is produced and directed by Josh Safdie. The script is co-written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. Although it is not a biopic, it is reported to be loosely based on the life of legendary American table tennis player Marty Reisman, per Deadline.

In the interview, he mentioned:

"I'm working with Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in a movie called Marty Supreme. This is one crazy film!"

Before becoming a television personality, Shark Tank fame Kevin O’Leary started as a self-made entrepreneur. From his basement, he launched SoftKey Software Products, which focused on educational software. As sales took off, he moved the company’s headquarters to Cambridge, Massachusetts, and began an acquisition spree.

Known for his business acumen, O’Leary often shares advice to budding entrepreneurs, believing that money should always work for its owner. The Shark Tank star states in his ABC bio:

"Here's how I think of my money: As soldiers. I send them out to war every day. I want them to take prisoners and come home, so there’s more of them."

Beyond investing and television, O’Leary considers himself an "eco-preneur," seeking business ventures that are both profitable and environmentally friendly. He serves on multiple investment boards and remains an influential figure in finance.

His book, Cold Hard Truth on Men, Women & Money, offers financial guidance for different stages of life, helping readers avoid common money mistakes. Now, with his upcoming role in Marty Supreme, O’Leary is ready to step into new arenas. Fans will have to wait until 2025 to see how he performs on the big screen.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

