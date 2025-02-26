Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 4 recap: Paweł's infidelity gets revealed while Eugéne decides to end things with Max

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 premiered on February 26, 2025. Couples from different walks of life entered the social experiment to reflect on and strengthen their relationships. However, many connections fell apart after facing the lie detector's questions. Episode 4, titled Fiancé Versus Ex-Fiancé, revealed the cast members' secrets while some considered ending their relationships.

Episode 4 saw Kasia and Eugéne's relationships hit a rough patch as both discovered their partners' infidelity and dishonest intentions. While Kasia took off her wedding ring, Eugéne announced he was single.

After a tense Ceremony, the inhabitants of the Villa of Doubt switched places with their other halves. They were each coupled with new singles, while their partners were shown clips from the Ceremony. Paula was paired with her ex-fiancé, while Eugéne sparked a connection with a newcomer. Later, Max broke the rules by sneaking into the Villa of Temptation and meeting Eugéne

The official synopsis of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 4 reads:

"EyeDetect reveals trouble in paradise when Max struggles to stick to his own rules, while Paula and Michał's perfect facade begins to crumble."

What happened in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 4?

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode opened with the show's host, Maja, revealing Paweł's answers to the lie detector questions. The first question asked Paweł if he had been intimate with someone other than his wife, Kasia in the last 12 months. Paweł answered in the affirmative, surprising Kasia.

Maja then showed Kasia a video of Paweł admitting that he led a "double life" by cheating on her multiple times with multiple men. The next question asked Paweł if he had expressed romantic feelings to anyone other than his wife in the last two years. When he truthfully answered, "Yes," Kasia said:

"He could've just, I don't know, told me, 'Kasia, listen, let's split.' It would've hurt less a few years ago, rather than continuing our marriage for eight years, just to be told on TV that my husband doesn't give a s**t about me."

Next up was Paula, who heard Michał say that he was not against Paula reconnecting with her ex-fiancé. The Love Never Lies: Poland male cast member also confessed that he had an issue with Paula posting "explicit" images of herself online. Paula was surprised by Michał's perspective and stated it was a matter of concern.

A video footage of Michał showed him criticizing Paula for changing him and his appearance. While talking to the cameras, Paula said he had no sense of style and wore the same sweater for five years. Soon after, Eugéne was shown clips of Max, in which the latter confessed that Eugéne's lifestyle was too serious. Max added that he wanted to feel emotions, and "intensity," and go clubbing.

Eugéne broke down after Max revealed he was intimate with his flatmates and that he had lied to him about kissing other people at parties. Even then, Eugéne stated he would continue to love him.

"I simply feel ashamed. And yet, even now, I feel sorry for him," Eugéne said.

After the lie detector ceremony, Kasia confessed she had not been intimate with her husband in five years and then took off her wedding ring. Likewise, Eugéne took off his ring deciding to sever ties with Max.

The following morning, the cast members at the Villa of Temptation parted ways with the singles and prepared to relocate to the Villa of Doubt. Meanwhile, the inhabitants of the Villa of Doubt prepared to switch places with their other halves.

Soon after the relocation, Paweł discovered Kasia's wedding rings on the counter while Max found Eugéne's. It changed the mood of the villa, pushing the cast members to reflect on their actions.

After a while, Maja greeted the inhabitants of the Villa of Doubt to show them clips of the Love Never Lies: Poland ceremony earlier in the episode. Max broke down watching Eugéne say he did not want to see him anymore.

"I still love him, and I want to be with him, but I guess he doesn't want that anymore," Max said.

Grzegorz from Love Never Lies: Poland (Image via Instagram/@grzegorzmilewski)

Grzegorz was disappointed to hear Marta assume he had fallen in love with Janka in the Villa of Temptation and made a fool of her "in front of the whole of Poland." The Love Never Lies: Poland star wondered why Marta reacted that way when he had expressed his love to her multiple times.

On the other hand, Michał responded differently to Paula's outburst, saying she acted in the heat of the moment and got "very emotional when stressed." Paweł was moved to tears, watching Kasia's reaction. Meanwhile, his co-stars decided not to support him or his actions any further.

"He's on my blacklist," Amanda said.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of the Villa of Temptation met with a new group of singles. Kasia was paired with Longin, whereas Eugéne was coupled up with Jacek. Eugéne told Jacek he was single and ready to have "fun."

Amanda from Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 (Image via Instagram/@amandaanowak)

In a major turn of events, Paula found herself paired with her ex-fiancé, Dominik. While reflecting on their relationship that started as a friendship in high school, Paula revealed they spent eight years together before parting ways.

After Marta met blue-eyed Kuba, she told the Love Never Lies: Poland cameras that she had a "soft spot" for blue eyes and added that it was her "Achilles' heel." Elsewhere, Agnieszka met with newcomer Sara and discussed the status of her relationship. In the meantime, Dominik was paired with Kamila.

Later in the episode, the inhabitants of the Villa of Temptation enjoyed themselves at a party and got to know one another. Eugéne grew closer to Jacek and confessed he could be "happy without Max." In the closing scene of the episode, Max was shown leaving the Villa of Doubt to enter the Villa of Temptation and get inside Eugéne's room.

Stream Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 exclusively on Netflix.

