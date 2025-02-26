Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 6 recap — Grzegorz questions his relationship with Marta after a night of confessions

New episodes of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 were released on February 26, 2025, continuing the test of trust at the Villa of Temptation. In episode 6, Grzegorz faced difficult revelations about his relationship with Marta after the host, Maja, presented him with a series of clips showing her interactions with Kuba.

Ad

At one point in the episode, Grzegorz reflected on the situation, saying,

"I don't feel like I deserve this from her."

The truth session exposed Marta's conflicting feelings, her emotional confessional, and her answers about Kuba. As Grzegorz processed what he had seen, he questioned where he stood in Marta's life.

The episode also featured a truth session that tested Marta’s loyalty, ultimately impacting the total prize money in Love Never Lies: Poland. Grzegorz later expressed his frustration at the Villa of Doubt, questioning why Marta couldn't communicate directly with him about her feelings.

Ad

Trending

Grzegorz watches Marta and Kuba’s interactions in Love Never Lies: Poland

Ad

This episode of Love Never Lies: Poland began with Maia showing Grzegorz a clip of Marta and Kuba together. In the video, the two were having food, and Marta casually said,

"I already forgot that there were cameras."

Kuba responded by saying she often gets embarrassed, which he found "really cute." In a confessional, Marta acknowledged that she wanted to set boundaries with Kuba, stating that she didn’t want to make Grzegorz feel bad. However, she also admitted,

Ad

"I fancy Kuba, so I don't want this to go any further."

Despite this, the clip showed Marta and Kuba flirting. After watching the footage, Grzegorz commented that he found it "interesting" that Marta got embarrassed because she had done the same when they were dating. Maia then revealed that there was a more revealing clip available for 1,000 zlotys, which Grzegorz agreed to watch.

In the second clip, Marta told Kuba that she had never met anyone "as similar as her" and felt "seen" and "understood" around him. Kuba responded by saying he "adored" her and that her thoughts changed frequently. Marta replied,

Ad

"Grzegorz hates that."

In a confessional, Marta became emotional and admitted,

"This is very hard for me because I came here, and I'm in a relationship, but now I'm wondering about what I want."

As the second clip ended, Grzegorz stated that he had always been there for her and that she knew he was neither an "expressive person" nor someone who flirted with others, adding, "This is just who I am."

Ad

Truth session and Villa of Doubt

Ad

Later in this episode of Love Never Lies: Poland, Grzegorz faced more truths during the lie detection test. Marta was asked,

"Have you ever stopped yourself from being close to Kuba only because the cameras were present?"

She answered yes, and the system confirmed it was the truth. The prize money was adjusted to 119,000 zlotys. Hearing this, Grzegorz got emotional and said, she always was and "still is the most important person." Another question followed,

Ad

"Are you holding back your behavior because of Grzegorz’s judgment?"

Marta again answered yes, and the system confirmed her response as truthful, increasing the money pool to 121,000 zlotys.

Grzegorz felt hurt by Marta’s actions, saying he didn’t deserve it. In Love Never Lies: Poland Villa of Doubt, he shared his frustration with other cast members, questioning her behavior and wishing she had spoken to him directly instead of letting things escalate.

Ad

Watch the first six episodes of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback