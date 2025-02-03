"Many times he screams" - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Brian’s new girlfriend Nathy opens up about their relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 23, titled Tell-All Finale, premiered on TLC on February 2, 2025, concluding the four-part tell-all special. The couples reflected on their relationship on the show for the last time before saying their goodbyes and leaving the show.

During the episode, host Shaun Robinson asked Brian's ex-girlfriend, Ingrid, if she had any advice for his new girlfriend, Nathy, to help her navigate their relationship. Ingrid advised Nathy to only offer help when Brian asks for it, as he tends to refuse assistance and become frustrated.

Nathy agreed, noting that Brian often gets angry and raises his voice. She speculated that his behavior might be influenced by his cultural background.

"I agree with Ingrid. Brian is a little angry sometimes. And I don't know, maybe its culture. Many times he screams or your voice is up [continuously.] For me its angry," she said.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Brian and his girlfriend Nathy share their problems

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 23, host Shaun Robinson welcomed Brian's new girlfriend Nathy via a video call and asked her several questions about their relationship.

When Nathy mentioned that Brian often gets angry with her, Shaun asked her why. Nathy responded that it was because of the way she dresses.

Brian chimed in, stating that his girlfriend "dresses provocatively." He went on to share that when Nathy returned to Colombia, she took a photo on men’s backs at the gym, which he didn’t appreciate.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star added that this behavior wasn’t what he expected from the type of woman he wanted to be with.

"[Nathy] dresses provocatively and when she went back to Colombia, she was taking pictures on guys's backs at the gym, and that's not my type of woman. My girlfriend doesn't do that. Maybe like Adnan, I don't play that. So when you start doing that I start to pull away, 'You're a different person and my girlfriend doesn't do that,'" he shared.

Nathy explained that after winning a CrossFit competition, she and a fellow female contestant celebrated by hopping onto the backs of two men and taking a photo. She insisted that it was just an "innocent picture" and it wasn't a big deal.

When Shaun later asked Nathy what she liked about Brian, she said he was a nice person. However, she added that she sometimes gets shocked when he isn't a nice person and the two get into a fight.

Elaborating, Nathy claimed that she once discovered Brian had lied to her while she was in Chicago. She said he had gone out with another woman and told her it was a client, but she later found out that wasn’t true.

Brian dismissed the claims, stating that his girlfriend was very suspicious and jealous of a lot of things.

"Nathy is very suspicious, very jealous of things.I told Natalie that I had a friend, Anna. That's not the one from Brazil. She's a she's a dentist, whatever the hell. I gave her right around Chicago," the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star said.

This prompted Shaun to ask Brian if he had ever lied to Nathy. After a brief silence, Brian admitted that he might have lied to his girlfriend once or twice. However, he emphasized that he never lied to her about being with another woman.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episodes are available on TLC.

