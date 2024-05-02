Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa relationship timeline explored as couple celebrates their 28th wedding anniversary

American actor Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary as they gushed about their love for each other on social media.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Live! with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both posted several photos to their Instagram accounts. The 53-year-old actress wrote in the caption of a carousel with 10 photos of the couple:

"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨"

The pair eloped on May 1, 1996, and share three children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa first met at his audition for the soap opera All My Children in 1995. The show was looking for an actor to cast as the love interest for Ripa's character Hayley Vaughan. The couple started dating shortly after he was cast as Mateo Santos on the show.

The couple made their relationship public on the red carpet at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in February 1996. They eloped on May 1, 1996, and celebrated their 28th anniversary on Wednesday.

Ripa posted photos of her and Mark Consuelos from over the years. One picture showed the actor pecking her shoulder, another was a throwback photo of them eloping in Las Vegas.

There were also pictures of them with their kids when they were young and a recent snap of the couple attending a wedding in Morocco. Mark Consuelos also made a post for achieving their milestone, with the caption:

"Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me. Happy 28th anniversary. Love you @kellyripa"

The actor shared four pictures with his wife, with one of them showcasing the couple on a red tandem bicycle, while the others were of them posing together.

The couple had briefly broken up in April 1996 right before marriage. However, they soon got back together, eloped to Las Vegas, and then flew to Italy for their honeymoon in May.

Ripa gave birth to their first child, Michael Joseph, on June 2, 1997. She and Mark Consuelos chose their All My Children costar Eva LaRue as Michael's godmother. They welcomed their daughter Lola Grace on June 16, 2001, and their son Joaquin Antonio on February 24, 2003.

Their show Live! with Kelly and Mark first launched as a local New York City program called The Morning Show, hosted by Regis Philbin and Cyndy Garvey back in 1983.

Several stars co-hosted and then left the show, including Ann Abernathy, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Ryan Seacrest. Kelly joined the show in 2001, while her husband Mark Consuelos replaced Seacrest in April 2023.

The couple celebrated their 28 years of marriage on the talk show with a dance to Stevie Wonder's 1976 song As. They exchanged "happy anniversary" wishes, while remembering the time that has gone by. Mark Consuelos said:

"I was in bed last night trying to do the math. My benchmark for a long time is going through first grade to being a senior in high school. 12 years is a long time. Like, when you were a kid, that’s a whole lifetime. That’s like doing that twice plus a PhD. Plus 4 years in college and master’s program!"

They also talked about their three adult children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Ripa also joked that the couple are so close to financial freedom now that their children have all grown up.