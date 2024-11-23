Married At First Sight Season 18: Who is David Trimble? Age, Instagram, and more details explored

David Trimble is a notable participant in Married At First Sight (MAFS) season 18, a reality show where strangers are matched by experts and marry without prior acquaintance. As introduced on the show, David is a 36-year-old dual-career professional. He has spent 16 years managing his family’s bar while also working as a project manager and family resource specialist.

Matched with Michelle Tomblin, their marriage has faced multiple challenges on Married At First Sight. These challenges include Michelle’s concerns about his living situation, their conflicting schedules, and Michelle’s reluctance to engage with David emotionally.

Fans can follow him on Instagram, where his private account is under the handle @chitown_shark.

Everything we need to know about David Trimble from Married At First Sight season 18

David Trimble's age and career

David Trimble is 36 years old and as seen on his LinkedIn profile, he graduated in Concordia University Chicago with a Bachelors degree in Social Worker.

He has been pursuing a multifaceted career. For 16 years, he has managed his family-owned bar, a role that has allowed him to develop entrepreneurial and interpersonal skills. In addition to running the bar, David is also trained as a project manager and family resource specialist.

Despite having two jobs and a stable income, his decision to stay with his parents has raised questions about his independence, a concern highlighted by his partner, Michelle Tomblin, during their time on the show.

David Trimble’s Instagram

David maintains a private Instagram account under the handle @chitown_shark. His bio reveals that he is a fitness enthusiast and an "NPC physique competitor." With over 3,5350 followers and 932 posts, David appears to be active on social media.

David Trimble’s Married At First Sight journey so far

David draws inspiration from his parents' long and stable marriage, a foundation that motivated him to join Married At First Sight. Before the show, he was in a 12-year relationship, which he credits with preparing him for a committed partnership.

On the show, he is matched with Michelle Tomblin, a 38-year-old with similar goals for a long-term relationship. As show started, the match seemed promising on paper, however, their differences quickly became clear. Michelle spent much of their wedding day in the bathroom, upset, while David remained unaware of her concerns.

Then in Mexico, during their honeymoon, she insisted on having some space and thus David spent the time alone. Speaking to Guinn, one of the show's producers, she said:

"I am closing off. I'm at the point now where everything is annoying... I didn't envision this going this way."

Michelle was concerned about David's living condition since he stayed with his parents. She believed that it was a big issue as it made her wonder how independent he was and also whether he had any motivation or not.

Despite his explanation that he still lived with his parents to save up for further education, Michelle was not convinced. Moreover, their schedules did not make things easier for the couple: David worked early hours and had to attend fitness classes, making it difficult for him to spend much time with Michelle.

In the honeymoon episode, David told his fellow cast members:

"I've got to be honest with y'all...I just want to keep my smile on my face...I'm just gonna present it all, and, just like, try it."

David Trimble's time on the show has offered a glimpse into his personality, values, and life circumstances. While his journey on the show has been met with hurdles, his background and aspirations continue to intrigue viewers. Fans can follow his story on Married At First Sight season 18, which airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

