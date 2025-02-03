Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10 recap- The couples' trip continues as Phaedra arrives with Cheick

Married to Medicine season 11 introduced viewers to the Atlanta native women from the world of medicine as they navigated drama, friendships, and romantic relationships. The cast for this season includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq., Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, alongside Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Mimi Sanders.

In the newly released February 2, 2025 episode, Phaedra surprised the cast with her new man Cheick on the couples' trip. At the couples' game night, tensions increased between the cast members as Quad, Greg, and Sweet Tea clashed after things got heated quickly.

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10 titled Battle of the Exes was released exclusively on February 2, 2025. The episode synopsis reads:

"The couples' trip to Key West, Fla., continues after a successful kayak relay race. A storm brews when Phaedra surprises the group with her new boy toy, Cheick, even though Dr. Heavenly has invited her ex, Apollo. Tensions rise between Quad and Dr. G as a playful evening couples' game turns into the battle of the exes, threatening to derail the whole trip."

What happened on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10?

In Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10, Phaedra joined the rest of the couples with her new love interest Cheick. On the trip to Key West, Dr. Heavenly had also invited Phaedra's ex, Apollo. However, as per Dr. Jackie, Heavenly was not aware that Phaera would bring company.

During her confessional interview, she told the cameras that the cast didn't know Cheick and that he was a man "she barely knows."

Jackie continued:

"Interesting that she would bring Cheick here on the couples' trip, a man she barely knows. I know that Heavenly had no idea that Phaedra was bringing Cheick this has to throw a monkey wrench in her plans with Apollo now."

Then, the Married to Medicine cast member Phaedra introduced her new partner to her fellow cast members and shared that they went on a couple of dates after meeting at a speed dating event.

"So we met at a speed dating event and we matched. So we have been on a few dates," she said.

It seemed an awkward situation, as Apollo had been invited as well. Heavenly said:

"Why would she bring a man when she didnt bring a man last year."

Towards the end of the episode, during the couples' game night, Greg, Sweet Tea, and Quad got into a disagreement. Greg tried to resolve the matter and told Quad to mind her own business. Their conversation escalated into an argument when Greg started talking to Sweet Tea in a loud tone. Upon seeing this, Quad said:

"The volume is realy loud over there. My man would never speak to me like that."

The upcoming episode 11 will focus on the aftermath of the couple's night and will give more of a glimpse into Phaedra's love life.

New episodes of Married to Medicine air every week on Sundays at 9/8c exclusively on Bravo TV and the previous episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

