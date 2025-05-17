"Maybe after my kids are all out of school" — Mark Cuban teases possible Shark Tank return after emotional exit

Mark Cuban bids emotional farewell to the Shark Tank family in a touching goodbye segment featured during the season 16 episode 20, which aired on May 16 on ABC.

Ad

The episode marked the final appearance of the investor, ending his 15-year journey of helping rising entrepreneurs on the show. After the premiere of the season finale, Mark reflected on his exit in an exclusive interview with People.

When asked if there was any chance he might return to Shark Tank, and what it would take for a comeback, Mark admitted he wasn’t sure. He teased that a return might be possible once his kids are all out of school, though he added that it still seemed unlikely.

Ad

Trending

"Who know. Maybe after my kids are all out of school I'll come on and raise hell again — but I doubt it," the Shark Tank investor said about his return.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban reflects on his decision to leave

Ad

For the unversed, Mark Cuban announced his exit from Shark Tank in November 2023 to spend more time with his kids. He has been a series regular since it premiered back in 2011.

After 15 years of handling the duties of a shark and helping entrepreneurs improve their business, his stint on the reality show ended on the final episode of season 16.

In his interview with People, Mark was asked if his family life had changed since the filming of his last season.

Ad

In response, the investor shared that he filmed his last episode eight months ago. He noted that he is usually not filming around this time of the year, so he hasn't noticed much of a change yet.

Ad

However, since the production film a season in June and September, Mark said that he would be free this time around. He noted that he would finally get time to be at home with his family and would be able to celebrate his wife, son, and oldest daughter's birthdays.

"Coming fall, I'll be able to finally be home for my wife, son's and oldest daughter's birthdays. We almost always were shooting then," he explains, noting that they always shoot in June and September," he said.

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"They will have more time to ignore me and tell me how I'm not as cool as I think I am. All which I love. It will give me more time to learn and tell them dad jokes and my stupid sayings and leave the room rolling their eyes. I would rather all of that than listen to royalty deals!"

Ad

Further in the interview, Mark admitted that he was having zero second thoughts about his decision to leave the reality show behind. However, he shared that there were some things he would miss for sure.

Ad

The Cost Plus Drug Company co-founder praised his working relationship with the Shark Tank crew, including his fellow Sharks, PAs, and all the producers, noting that they were the ones whom he would "miss more than anything."

While he expressed he felt a lot of sadness leaving them behind, he had gotten a sense of closure and some readiness to move on. He shared his gratefulness for being part of the reality show and explained how it took celebrity to a completely different level.

Ad

"To be recognized everywhere I went, here in the USA and wherever Shark Tank played globally. It completely changed my life," he concluded

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More